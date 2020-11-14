Virtual Theatre This Weekend: November 14-15- with Lillias White, Laura Benanti and More!

What's streaming this weekend? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, November 14-15, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, November 14

7:30 AM

Come Have A Bath With Me? - Run yourself a bath, set up a screen somewhere it can't electrocute you and join Perth cabaret cult icon Tomás Ford for an hour of bathtime fun. Live from a bath of his own, he'll serenade you with a collection of new songs designed for maximum wetness. Tomás Ford is best known in Melbourne for his hyperactive comedy nightclub Crap Music Rave Party, his unhinged 2am electroclash shows at Pony (RIP) and his messy stint with the Big Day Out's Lilypad. click here

9:00 AM

To Become A Phoenix - A captivating hour with two of Western Australia's most exciting spoken word iconoclasts. Weaving poems around each other, Jakob Boyd (aka Laundryman) and Saoirse Nash take you through a trilogy of epic poems telling the tale of two grand adventurers. Be charmed by two of the most exciting voices in new Western Australian poetry in an online show on sunday nights during the Melbourne Fringe. click here

Manic Melbourne Meltdown - Imagine if all of the internet was compressed down to less than an hour, crammed into a live stream, and blasted into your eyes by a time-travelling talking laptop; that's what's on offer from cult variety show Mac The Comedy Computer, appearing as part of this years' online Melbourne Fringe program. The show promises to leave audiences trapped between laughing at crying at a lineup programmed by a computer who clearly doesn't understand human emotion or the rules of comedy. With a different lineup of comedians, cabaret artists and classifiable oddities providing their most surreal material each week, this show has become a word of mouth hit at Perth's Fringe World festival and this is its first time "in" Melbourne. click here

12:00 PM

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

2:00 PM

American Dreams - American Dreams invites YOU to participate in the newest game show sensation - where you, the audience, decide who wins the ultimate prize: citizenship to "the greatest nation on earth." Redefining online theater, this is a participatory performance which changes every night. A funnel for both unarticulated and spoken fears and divisions most current in the U.S., American Dreams meets audiences where they are in debate(s) on borders, immigration, security, and citizenship, and creates a space for connection and dialogue in and between communities about what it means to be(come) a citizen of this country. The show transforms abstract political debates into personal, tangible questions: What shifts when we aren't talking about distant borders but potential neighbors? What kinds and levels of bias do we bring to the conversation? Who would you take a chance on? How far would you go to advocate for your choice? Do you trust the system? If not, why and how do you continue to participate in it? At a time when so many feel a deep divide between various definitions of who "we" are, American Dreams strives to offer something more essential than ever: the opportunity to connect our hearts and minds with people, places and ideas we might not encounter otherwise. click here

Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay - Chesney Snow joins Pulitzer finalist and Obie-winning composer Diedre Murray for his new choreopoem commissioned by Primary Stages. Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay is a visceral, timely, and nuanced exploration of race, class, and American political culture told through the mediums of poetry, storytelling, dance, and music. The cast includes Snow, along with Winston Dynamite Brown, Kevis Hillocks, Rachael Holmes, Latra Ann Wilson, Kimille Howard, A.J. Khaw, and Diedre Murray. Opening Night will include an exclusive post-performance talkback and online celebration via Zoom with members of the cast and artistic staff. click here

Hartt Dances - Live Stream event of works by Merce Cunningham and José Limón performed by artists of the renowned Hartt School. click here

2:30 PM

[title of show] - A Virtual Production - Jeff (Marc Elliot - Eastenders) and Hunter (Tyrone Huntley - Jesus Christ Superstar), two self-confessed nobodies in New York, make a pact: they will write an original musical and submit it to the New York Musical Theatre Festival. The only catch? The deadline is in three weeks! They're joined by their two actress friends, Susan (Jenna Russell - Sunday In The Park With George) and Heidi (Lucie Jones - Waitress), and their music director, Larry (Ben Ferguson) but they hit another roadblock... What should they write about? They decide it's best to "write what you know," and set off on a unique musical adventure: writing a musical about writing a musical. As the deadline looms, insecurities creep in and jealousies flare. Will the team succeed with their musical? Could it even win a Tony?! Frequently hilarious, occasionally heartbreaking, and thoroughly inspiring, Josh Seymour directs this uplifting show celebrating individuality and creativity. click here

Stepp Stewart's Soul Cinema Cabaret - Come celebrate the Music of the movies DREAMGIRLS, THE WIZ, SHAFT, LADY SINGS THE BLUES, & More! click here

7:00 PM

VERSATILE - VERSATILE, written & performed by Kevin Neighbors, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, is a journey through intersectionality. Kevin, a mixed-Black, gay person adopted out of foster care, wades through a political existence. With the help of characterized African wildlife, Kevin winds through celebration and despondency. Unfolding through scenes, poetry and education; from systemic racism, police encounters, sexual discovery, shame and ultimately pride, Kevin finds meaning in identity politics. Live streams November 14th at 7:00 pm. Tickets: $15.99. click here

Ella: Forever the First Lady of Song - Revisit the centennial celebration of Ella Fitzgerald. Hear beloved performances from the JALC Orchestra, Renée Fleming, Audra McDonald, host Harry Connick Jr. and many more. click here

Party at the End of the World - Let's party until the world ends! All We Have to Fear: Party at the End of the World is a new, online, immersive show featuring mysteries, ancient Gods stranded on Earth, and the most rambunctious, out of their depth, partiers this side of a Dionysus-fueled rager. Join us from the comfort of your own couch. All We Have to Fear is hosted on gather.town, an 8-bit style video hosting site. Audience requirements include a laptop or desktop with audio and video streaming as well as Firefox or Chrome. Headphones are also required. click here

Live from the West Side: Laura Benanti - Tony Award winner Laura Benanti streamed live from New York's Shubert Virtual Studios cabaret-style, showcasing a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of a Broadway star. At-home audience members will be invited to email in questions to be answered during the livestream. Mark your calendar for Laura Benanti: Live from the West Side, powered by PNC. click here

New Music Horizons - Collaborative Artists in Concert PART I: David Shenton & The Mark Wade Trio - New Music Horizons returns to Flushing Town Hall virtually to present two dynamic jazz composers: classical composer David Shenton and jazz composer Mark Wade. David Shenton will present a set of his lyrically inventive compositions. The Mark Wade Trio will follow with their brand of group interplay and expressive improvisation that has brought them an international following. click here

Haruna Lee's Beyond the Wound is a Portal - Obie-Award Winner Haruna Lee directs "Beyond the Wound is a portal" - an immersive musical ritual that invites you to slow down and rest as we, the first line of curse breakers and spacewalkers, seed the magic and medicine of our imagination together. Singing bravely of collective joy over the tyranny of silence, we invoke our imagination as the salve for the wounded parts of ourselves and our community. Guided by the 8 phases of the moon, this playful, dream-logic ritual weaves in original song and stories unearthing the makers' collective experiences around the aching monstrosity of intergenerational family inheritance, the feelings of loss that manifest as disembodiment and distortion at this very moment, memory as both the site of wounds and of dreams, and the cyclical nature of our healing and becoming. You are who you are. And you are who you've been. And you are who you'll be. And we invite all of this in. click here

Throughline: San Francisco Symphony-From Hall to Home - The San Francisco Symphony and Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen present Throughline: San Francisco Symphony-From Hall to Home, a concert event featuring SF Symphony musicians and all eight Collaborative Partners on November 14. Reflecting the forward-looking creativity of the SF Symphony and the vibrant personalities of the Bay Area and beyond, this free online event features performances led by Esa-Pekka Salonen and includes music by Ellen Reid, John Adams, Kev Choice, Beethoven, and the world premiere of a new SF Symphony commission by Nico Muhly filmed in locations around the world. click here

7:30 PM

Monty Python's Spamalot - Musical Theatre Southwest brings you this show lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Did we mention the bevy of beautiful showgirls? The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and "always look on the bright side of life. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Philip Glass's Akhnaten Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. From November 23, 2019. click here

8:00 PM

Harsh Cacophonies I & II - Harsh Cacophonies I & II is a full-length monologue about the intersection of queerness and the things that hold us back from attaining an impossible perfection. Carefully balancing autobiography, spoken word, standup, and storytelling, Tank Associate Artist Kev Berry's ritual of queer performance explores how we each learn to view our physical selves in the mirror and the constant struggle to find a sense of the sacred among the infinite and unbearable noise. Harsh Cacophonies I & II will be the first production to be live-streamed from The Tank's empty mainstage theatre. click here

Stars in the House - PIPPIN Reunion with John Rubinstein, Michael Rupert and Dean Pitchford. click here

We Went To Different Schools Together: Bruce Molsky & Brittany Haas - Grammy-nominated fiddler Bruce Molsky, "widely regarded as one of the best living practitioners of Appalachian old-time fiddling" (WBUR), and fiddler's fiddler Brittany Haas (of Crooked Still) come together for a joyful evening of old-time music. The event will crackle with heart-thumpingly gorgeous songs that bridge Molsky's and Haas' respective generations with the community-past, present, and future-who carries this musical tradition forward over the centuries. Both Molsky and Haas are revered for their old-time fiddling, a musical tradition which comes from the southern Appalachian mountains. The concert will find the two friends trading old-time works that have stood the test of time, laughing over memories, and delighting in the joy of how this rich musical heritage continues to grow. Historically played for dances, these social songs gather people together using a structure in which musicians perform the melody together. The session is part of "Bruce Molsky: We Went to Different Schools Together," a series of virtual home concerts with stories, where Molsky is joined by a different artist and friend who holds a special place in his musical life. The event is presented by OurConcerts.live on November 14, at 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 5pm PT, and tickets are $15 click here

#LAOAtHome - The Anonymous Lover- LAO proudly presents the virtual company premiere of a redicovered operatic gem by pioneering Black composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. click here

ONE@SRT: The Legend of the Pink Elephant - Join us at the Sandrell Rivers Theater for a socially distant Stage-to-Screen performance like no other! THE LEGEND OF THE PINK ELEPHANT is an enhanced story reading by Miami native, Luckner Bruno, of his beautiful book, "The Legend of the Pink Elephant". Complemented by video stills and clips from the stage production of the same name. In this story, an elephant is born different from the rest of his herd - he is born with pink skin. Because of his difference, he is bullied out of his herd. After running away, he finds other colorful characters who love him as he is. When he returns, he finds his home is not how he left it. A timely and important story for all, THE LEGEND OF THE PINK ELEPHANT STORY TIME should not be missed. Face coverings are still required on all individuals. Social distancing requirements will be enforced. click here

A War of the Worlds - H.G. Wells enters the 21st century as a science journalist thrust into the events of an alien invasion after a meteor from the "Red Planet" Mars crashes 70 miles outside Chicago at the start of the new decade. Separated from family, friends, and everything they have ever known, the eclectic cast of Chicagoland characters must do everything in their power to survive as our world comes crashing down around them. As the Martians reveal their deadly Heat-Ray and their true intentions, whirling our characters into hair-raising chases across Chicago, one question remains: is life on Earth doomed? Come with us into the dark and let your imagination run wild. click here

10:00 PM

Melbourne Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Sunday, November 15

11:00 AM

Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

12:00 PM

Until the Flood - ALL ARTS presents writer-performer Dael Orlandersmith's one-woman show explores Ferguson following the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown. Based on extensive interviews, this theatrical event gives voice to a community grappling with injustice and yearning for change. click here

Joe's Pub Live- Justin Sayre: Queer and Present Danger - Justin Sayre is a writer and performer who Michael Musto called, "Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg." Sayre has been a fixture of the downtown scene in New York, first with their long-running monthly show, The Meeting of the International Order of Sodomites, Bistro Award-winning and two MAC nominations, and with new shows at Joe's Pub like "Peaches, Eggplants, and Tears" and "The gAyBC's," a five-part show which will be released in book form by Chronicle Books later this year. As a playwright, Sayre's work has appeared at Dixon Place, The Wild Project, The Celebration Theatre, The Players Club, and La MaMa Experimental Theatre. Sayre was amongst the first class of The Queer Art Mentorship, where they worked with Everett Quentin of Charles Ludlam's Ridiculous Theatre Company on their play, The Click of the Lock. Sayre has written a series of YA Novels, Husky and Pretty, released by Penguin Books. Sayre's first comedy album, The Gay Agenda, was listed as The Comedy Bureau's "Best of 2016." Sayre also writes for television, including CBS's "2 Broke Girls" and Fox's "The Cool Kids." Sayre also appeared on HBO's "The Comeback" with Lisa Kudrow. click here

Bang on a Can Announces OneBeat Marathon Live Online! - The OneBeat Marathon will feature live-streamed multimedia performances by musicians from 14 countries stretching over five continents to transport audiences to a paradigm-bending sonic universe. Artists include Alexander Arkincheev, Amir ElSaffar, Peni Candra Rini, LADAMA, Kyungso Park, Samah Boulmona, Dahlak Brathwaite, Meng Xi, Jess Tsang, Amy Garapic, Jinda Kanjo, Dumama, Kechou, Dylan Greene, Shruti Bhave, Ng Chor Guan, Jay Afrisando, Daniel de Mendoza, Asantewa, Anna RG, Aurora Nealand, Mustelide, Johanna Amayo Conejo, Biodun Kuti, Mark Stewart. click here

1:00 PM

2:00 PM

2:30 PM

3:00 PM

The Heroines of G&S: We Really Know Our Worth - Join Laurelyn Watson Chase on a musical exploration and discussion of women in G&S works from their premieres to modern day. How do today's women interpret and feel about the heroines of Gilbert & Sullivan? Get the opinions that really matter! Featuring Claire Leyden, soprano; Amy Maude Helfer, mezzo-soprano; Angela Christine Smith, contralto, Alena Gerst Daily, LCSW, RYT; author of A Wellness Handbook for the Performing Artist: The Performer's Essential Guide to Staying Healthy in Body, Mind, and Spirit; Dr. Jamé Heskett, author of The Well Path and Lauren Wenegrat, Esq. Registration is FREE! click here

3:30 PM

Yavapai Live! A Light for Broadway - Yavapai Live! Entertainment Streaming Series presents A LIGHT FOR BROADWAY Debut streaming: Sunday, November 15 at 3:30 PM MST Encore streaming: Thursday, November 19 at 7 PM MST Links go live 30 minutes before the stream begins​​: vimeo.com/event/326378 Broadway may be dark for the pandemic, but Yavapai College Performing Arts keeps its spirit alive with a powerful recital of classic show tunes from the Great White Way. Vocal solos and duets, piano, and dance will be featured, with Arlene Hardy, Dr. Joshua Harper, Kaela McMahon, André Sylvester, Kate Howell, Benita Rose, and Mary Heller performing. Accompanist: Dr. Kristie Janczyk. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is turning Yavapai County's biggest stage over to a variety of soloists and musical ensembles with YAVAPAI LIVE! - streaming music and entertainment featuring a new artist or artists weekly. The inaugural months of Yavapai Live! celebrate our remarkable resident artists, with performers from the Arizona Philharmonic as well as Yavapai College's own faculty and staff musicians. Audiences can stream and enjoy these local concerts via Vimeo for free. (A voluntary, tax deductible donation is optional.) Yavapai Live! is part of Yavapai College Performing Arts Center's commitment to provide accessible arts entertainment to the community during the COVID-19 lockdown. YCPAC will celebrate local artists by offering a performance platform, and dedicate a portion of viewer donations to support future artists. click here

5:00 PM

Until the Flood - Goodman Theatre will stream the broadcast premiere of Dael Orlandersmith's Until the Flood, directed by Neel Keller. Based on extensive interviews following the 2014 shooting of Black teenager Michael Brown by white police officer Darren Wilson, this tour-de-force one-woman production powerfully explores the roiling currents of American history, race and politics that exploded in the streets of Ferguson, Missouri and sent shock waves across the nation. click here

7:00 PM

THE FOUR C NOTES: RECREATING THE MUSIC OF FRANKIE VALLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS - THE FOUR C NOTES have been wowing audiences with their incredible concert since 2013. This nationally-recognized tribute created by John Michael Coppola (Chicago's Jersey Boys) performs the hits loved by audiences of all ages, including "Sherry", "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You", "Rag Doll", "Let's Hang On", "Workin' My Way Back to You" and many more. In their exciting, world-class concert, THE FOUR C NOTES celebrate this iconic musical catalog with an authenticity that similar tributes simply cannot match! click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Thomas Adès's The Exterminating Angel Starring Audrey Luna, Amanda Echalaz, Sally Matthews, Sophie Bevan, Alice Coote, Christine Rice, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, Frédéric Antoun, David Portillo, David Adam Moore, Rod Gilfry, Kevin Burdette, Christian Van Horn, and John Tomlinson, conducted by Thomas Adès. From November 18, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Lillias White - Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series offers viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! And, it's all LIVE! Lillias White, a native New Yorker, made her Broadway debut in Barnum. She has also appeared on Broadway in Cats, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Chicago and Fela! (Tony Award nomination). In Cy Coleman's and Ira Gasman's The Life, she won the Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of a world weary, no nonsense hooker named Sonya. Lillias was recently seen in the world premiere of Half Time at the Papermill Playhouse and has performed at the Public Theater in the production of William Finn's Romance In Hard Times (Obie Award), Dinah Was at the Gramercy Theatre, the world premiere of Crowns at the Second Stage (Audelco Award), and Texas In Paris at The York Theatre Company. click here

