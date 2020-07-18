Virtual Theatre This Weekend: July 18-19- with Laura Benanti, Megan Mullally & More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 17, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, July 18

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

SATURDAY MORNING LIVE | SML: Zooma - Dead End - SML: Zooma - Dead End will feature 19 "sequels" that feature a regular cast of performers with hosts, special guests, and artists who are scattered across the world. Musicians, dancers and designers interact, albeit indirectly, as nineteen chapters cross over each other within the time-frame of one hour. Parallel incidents of sound, text, and action connecting the cities of New York, Ankara, Madaba, Tokyo, Caracas, Tehran, Hong Kong, Berlin, Los Angeles, Brussels, Kabul, Palestine, and Dakar. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Music Workshop: Vocal Harmonies | Haley Bennett - Whether you find yourself beginning to learn music for a show, you've taken Music Theory Parts I-III, or you haven't tried to read a piece of sheet music since high school chorus, Music Workshop will continue to build on the skills needed to accurately sight-read/sing a piece of music and gain a continued understanding of how music works! Through a combination of sight-reading and ear-training exercises, we'll explore key signatures, scale degrees, and other components that will boost your sight-reading confidence. We'll begin each session by working through provided examples all together, and will then open up to explore any pieces, questions, and examples that you would like to bring to the table! click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps, a.k.a. "Language" of tap dance. Streaming combinations together like reading a sentence from left or right, treat this like a Rosetta Stone to learning the language of TAP. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

Ailey Extension - Salsa with Fitgi Saint-Louis click here

Met Stars Live in Concert - Superstar tenor Jonas Kaufmann sings 12 of the most popular, show-stopping arias in the operatic repertoire, live from the ornate Polling Abbey located in the rolling Bavarian countryside outside Munich, Germany. click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner+ Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is an extension of the Beginners class. Upon completing the Beginner course (four lessons), students graduate to Beginner+, where we build on the basic language and steps learned and began to form combinations in the style of musical theater tap. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Limón with Becky Brown click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Intermediate Tap Choreography | Jeremy Benton - This class is perfect for students with a bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. Class will begin by going straight into learning a musical theater style tap combination. Learn musical theatre tap choreography from your favorite musicals, and choreography inspired by the MGM Golden Era of Movie Musicals! click here

#SunshineSongs #5- On the heels of her viral social media campaign, #SunshineSongs, Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti continues her Sunshine Songs Concert Series with young performers showcasing their talents combined with live chat and interviews with select performers, and residents at senior living communities across the country. Over 6000 young performers from around the world submitted their videos using #SunshineSongs. click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Mercy For Animals Presents Voices of Compassion - Now more than ever, we must unite to create a world where everyone is respected and treated with kindness and understanding. In that spirit, Mercy For Animals is launching its second two-day online concert: Voices of Compassion! The concert will feature an incredible lineup of over 30 musical guests, including Grammy Award-winning duo Rodrigo y Gabriela; Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts actor and singer Jamie Campbell Bower; Charmed stars Sarah Jeffery and Nick Hargrove; The Vampire Diaries' Persia White; The X Factor's Lloyd Daniels; acclaimed singer-songwriters DAWN, Jade Novah, and Shea Diamond; and multiple Broadway performers. The event will be hosted by effervescent actress and vegan food influencer Tabitha Brown and Dancing with the Stars judge and co-host of The Talk Carrie Ann Inaba! click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

The Cape Cod Theatre Project- BUST - Retta and Reggie are enjoying their usual evening on the porch, not minding their own business, when Mr. Woods, a longtime neighbor, is pulled over by the police. Everything goes as you might expect until the unexpected happens. When their grandson Trent posts the incident online, it's not only hell that breaks loose click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro Starring Amanda Majeski, Marlis Petersen, Isabel Leonard, Peter Mattei, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by James Levine. From October 18, 2014. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Dizzy's at Home. Dizzy's Club is bringing "the best jazz room in the city" to your home. Join us every week for livestream living room concerts from some of Dizzy's Club's favorite musicians. click here

Theatre East's 5x5 Drama Series - DIRECTOR DASH by Lori Fischer directed by Misti Wills. Featuring Dan Domingues, Lori Fischer, Beth Ann Hopkins, Judson Jones, Christa Kimlicko Jones, Julia Rae Maldonado, Mike McNulty, Lauren Pisano and Kelvin Summerhill. click here

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - In "Spanking Machine" GLAAD Award-winning writer/performer Marga Gomez shifts across gender, latitudes and generations in a darkly comic memoir about the first boy she ever sloppy-kissed and how it made them gay forever. "His real name was Agamemnon Perez Jr. but he shortened it to "Scotty" because he thought Agamemnon sounded too Cuban." By turns funny and disturbing, Gomez recounts growing up brown and queer in Washington Heights, sadistic nuns on poppers, tender vampires, childhood misdemeanors, parental post-nasal drip, fear, assault and suppressed memory. The 70-minute show will blend Marga performing live from her "virtual stage" with footage from Spanking Machine's final invited dress rehearsal before the pandemic. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - A reunion of Rizzos with Joely Fisher, Lucy Lawless, Maureen McCormick, Megan Mullally, Rosie O'Donnell and Mackenzie Phillips. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Noted philanthropist, tone poet, and world's most unlikely guitar hero, Mrs. Smith returns to Joe's Pub for an encounter with unbridled musical exploration, fully bonkers comedic storytelling, and Lady of a Certain Age pathos. Hot off her appearance in a GUCCI commercial, Mrs. Smith will sonically delve into the traumatic life events that have made her the guitarist she is today. From her Little House on the Prairie-style childhood to her kidnapping at the hands of a Norwegian Death Metal band, Mrs. Smith will leave no stone unturned and no note unplayed. Featuring the music of Joe Satriani, Queen, Metallica, Judy Garland, and more. click here

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - 2020 PULITZER PRIZE FINALIST. In Heroes of The Fourth Turning, it's nearing midnight in Wyoming, and four young conservatives have gathered at a backyard after-party. They've returned home to toast their mentor, Gina, who has been newly inducted as president of a tiny Catholic college. But as their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics, it becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood. With Jeb Kreager (Oslo), Julia McDermott, Michele Pawk (Tony Award winner, Hollywood Arms), ZOË WINTERS (4000 Miles, Small Mouth Sounds), John Zdrojeski ("Billions") click here

9:00 PM

Lizard Tongue Men - LIZARD TONGUE MEN is a new experimental comedy via Zoom. Producer Anthony Joseph will feature a few new male talents every Saturday night @ 9:00pm. Each guy will have a few minutes each to show off their unique talents such as touching their nose, and chin, twisting, curling, or making figures with their long tongues! If you would be interested in viewing the first episode free of charge please send us a note of interest. We will be in touch as we get closer to the first preview night of Lizard Tongue Men. Please note all performances are done remotely. click here

Sunday, July 19

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Beginner Ballet Barre with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'Frozen' Workshop | Donald Jones Jr - Donald Jones, Jr. is a Director/Choreographer and Actor originally from New Orleans. He graduated from Northwestern State University of Louisiana and has received training from the New Orleans Ballet Academy, the American Dance Festival, and Spectrum Dance Theater of Seattle, where he was a company member from 2011-2013 Teaching: Broadway Dance Center, Broadway Classroom, Studio West Dance Center of Colorado, New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts and was a Cultural ambassador with DanceMotion USA where he performed and taught contemporary American dance forms in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Broadway: Frozen (OBC), Aladdin (OBC), and CHICAGO. Off Broadway: Sweet Charity, West Side Story with Carnegie Hall. National Tour: The Color Purple. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Stretch and Strengthening Tiler Peck - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Musical Theater Dance | Lauren Haughton - 5,6,7,8! This dance class is 30 minutes of warm-up/technique and 30 minutes of choreography/combination. We will explore the whole canon of musical theatre dance which encompasses jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary, etc...knowing the history of the art form is important for the future of Broadway. Love & High Kicks! click here

1:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Afro Flow Yoga with Leslie Salmon Jones click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House Teen Edition: THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE By Amarillo Little Theatre Academy. Starring Alexis Bodkin, Mia Bonds, Kayden Burns, Tre Butcher, Joslyn Choate, Grason Derington, Erin Edwards, Madie Evans, Hannah Felker, Lauren Girty, Jocelin Graham, Macie Groomer, Carrie Huckabay, Bradley Hurt, Austen Jones, Sterling Knight, Savannah Loshnowsky, Abigail Martin, Emily McCallie, Zoë Parrish, Kierce Sanchez, Chloe Spellmann, Sadie Stone and Ethan Worsham. Benefitting Synchronicity Playmaking for Girls. click here

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Hamlet: La Telenovela - "Hamlet" is the ultimate tragedy. It couldn't possibly get more dramatic...or could it? It couldn't possibly be funny...or could it? Shakespeare and Telenovelas? A match made in heaven? To believe or not to believe it...that is the question... Experience Shakespeare's classic tale as a modern day telenovela parody from the comfort of your home! This online performance is 100% in Spanish with English subtitles (*gasps in Spanish!*) click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Singing Technique | Nathan Lucrezio - Singing technique will focus on versatility, preparedness, and understanding the individual's voice. Each class will begin with a vocal and physical warm up, comprised of your breath and body. Followed by working on specific vocal exercises, applying this knowledge to a song, and into performance. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Summer Evenings II. Anchored by Rachmaninov's Suite No. 2 in C minor for Two Pianos, this exciting program also includes Gabrieli's Canzon XVI a 12 and Beethoven's Clarinet Trio in B-flat major. click here

DEFINITELY NOT CLUE: an interactive murder mystery musical - Ten years after opening night of their high school production of Clues: The Musical, a group of friends reconnect from afar over a virtual game of Clue. However, after one of the friends goes missing online, they soon realize that this is not just a game any more...this is real. click here

Mercy For Animals Presents Voices of Compassion - Now more than ever, we must unite to create a world where everyone is respected and treated with kindness and understanding. In that spirit, Mercy For Animals is launching its second two-day online concert: Voices of Compassion! The concert will feature an incredible lineup of over 30 musical guests, including Grammy Award-winning duo Rodrigo y Gabriela; Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts actor and singer Jamie Campbell Bower; Charmed stars Sarah Jeffery and Nick Hargrove; The Vampire Diaries' Persia White; The X Factor's Lloyd Daniels; acclaimed singer-songwriters DAWN, Jade Novah, and Shea Diamond; and multiple Broadway performers. The event will be hosted by effervescent actress and vegan food influencer Tabitha Brown and Dancing with the Stars judge and co-host of The Talk Carrie Ann Inaba! click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Bohème Starring Teresa Stratas, Renata Scotto, José Carreras, Richard Stilwell, and James Morris, conducted by James Levine. From January 16, 1982. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Dizzy's at Home. Dizzy's Club is bringing "the best jazz room in the city" to your home. Join us every week for livestream living room concerts from some of Dizzy's Club's favorite musicians. click here

8:00 PM

Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy - Studio Tenn presents a virtual talk show hosted by Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy featuring exclusive interviews with acclaimed performing artists from Broadway, film and music. This weeks guest is Branden and James! click here

The Seth Concert Series- Norm Lewis - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Cabaret Games - Four of Chicagoland's best musical theater groups go head-to-head in an epic musical theater competition. Spectacular performances! You choose the songs! Celebrity judges and emcees! Special guests! Surprise features! Which team will be the Cabaret Games champion? click here

