Virtual Theatre This Weekend: July 11-12- with Audra McDonald, Andrea Burns & More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, July 11-12, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, July 11

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Music Workshop: Key Signatures & Sight-Reading | Haley Bennett - Whether you find yourself beginning to learn music for a show, you've taken Music Theory Parts I-III, or you haven't tried to read a piece of sheet music since high school chorus, Music Workshop will continue to build on the skills needed to accurately sight-read/sing a piece of music and gain a continued understanding of how music works! Through a combination of sight-reading and ear-training exercises, we'll explore key signatures, scale degrees, and other components that will boost your sight-reading confidence. We'll begin each session by working through provided examples all together, and will then open up to explore any pieces, questions, and examples that you would like to bring to the table! click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps, a.k.a. "Language" of tap dance. Streaming combinations together like reading a sentence from left or right, treat this like a Rosetta Stone to learning the language of TAP. click here

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Ailey Extension - Salsa with Fitgi Saint-Louis click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

StillHERE: A Series of Landscapes - A Series of Landscapes is a new online work of opera-theatre by thingNY set in the world of our dreams. Audiences are invited into a Zoom call where seven performers dive into the anxiety and serenity of this paradoxical moment, where yesterday's action in the street, today's paralyzing personal stasis, and tomorrow's online wedding are all refracted through the bizarre filter of social and emotional distance. click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner+ Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is an extension of the Beginners class. Upon completing the Beginner course (four lessons), students graduate to Beginner+, where we build on the basic language and steps learned and began to form combinations in the style of musical theater tap. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Regional Theatre Spotlight On: THE ALLEGRO WOLF ARTS CENTER with Taylor Eliason and guests click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Limón with Becky Brown click here

3:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Guanqun Yu click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Intermediate Tap Choreography | Jeremy Benton - This class is perfect for students with a bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. Class will begin by going straight into learning a musical theater style tap combination. Learn musical theatre tap choreography from your favorite musicals, and choreography inspired by the MGM Golden Era of Movie Musicals! click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

StillHERE: A Series of Landscapes - A Series of Landscapes is a new online work of opera-theatre by thingNY set in the world of our dreams. Audiences are invited into a Zoom call where seven performers dive into the anxiety and serenity of this paradoxical moment, where yesterday's action in the street, today's paralyzing personal stasis, and tomorrow's online wedding are all refracted through the bizarre filter of social and emotional distance. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Madama Butterfly Starring Hui He, Elizabeth DeShong, Bruce Sledge, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi. From November 9, 2019. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Dizzy's Club is bringing "the best jazz room in the city" to your home. Join us every week for livestream living room concerts from some of Dizzy's Club's favorite musicians. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Guest Host Andréa Burns and Friends click here

Joe's Pub Live - Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge were honored to perform a series of six sold out shows celebrating the life and music of Aretha Franklin - The Queen Of Soul - at Joe's Pub from February 21-23, 2019. This video was recorded at the 7PM show on February 23, 2019. The band's founder and Musical Director Joe McGinty and his eclectic cast of downtown entertainers have been providing their own unique take on the music of a wide variety of artists from the 1960s- 1980's, at sold out shows in New York City for over 25 years. Their tribute to Aretha Franklin was performed with The Loser's Lounge traditional combination of appreciation, respect, and irreverence. Band leader Joe McGinty says, "Aretha Franklin is such an inspiration to singers. The songwriting and musicianship on her recordings is top notch. It was very moving to pay tribute to her incredible catalog. We're thankful to Aretha for her music, and we're thankful to Joe's Pub for hosting and streaming this event." This show includes hits and deep-cuts from the catalog of one of the greatest voices in recorded music history. Please join us to watch this very special tribute, by The Loser's Lounge - New York City's favorite house band - to the one and only Aretha Franklin. click here

9:00 PM

EMPRESS MEI LI LOTUS BLOSSOM at the WTFringe2020 - EMPRESS MEI LI LOTUS BLOSSOM tells the story of a Teaneck-born Asian American actress who poses as an exotic Hong Kong movie star in order to get her shot on Broadway. The play takes place in a Zoom meeting between the actress, a Broadway producer, and the playwright's assistant. Written and directed by Christine Toy Johnson. Featuring Rin Allen, Rebecca Hirota and Deborah Lew. Running time: 20 minutes. This event is part of WTFringe 2020 and 2020 Women's Theatre Festival. click here

Sunday, July 12

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Beginner Ballet Barre with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- **COMMUNITY CLASS** 'Chicago' Workshop | Donald Jones Jr - Each class will begin with a fun, efficient, and effective 10 min warm up that will be the same each class. Then we'll learn Choreography to All That Jazz, inspired by Chicago on Broadway! The focus on each class will be on dynamics, style and story telling. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Stretch and Strengthening Tiler Peck - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Musical Theater Dance | Lauren Haughton - 5,6,7,8! This dance class is 30 minutes of warm-up/technique and 30 minutes of choreography/combination. We will explore the whole canon of musical theatre dance which encompasses jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary, etc...knowing the history of the art form is important for the future of Broadway. Love & High Kicks! click here

1:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Afro Flow Yoga with Leslie Salmon Jones click here

2:00 PM

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

Stars in the House - Plays In The House Teen Edition: WINTER BREAK By Joe Calarco. Benefitting Red Eagle Soaring. click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Singing Technique | Nathan Lucrezio - Singing technique will focus on versatility, preparedness, and understanding the individual's voice. Each class will begin with a vocal and physical warm up, comprised of your breath and body. Followed by working on specific vocal exercises, applying this knowledge to a song, and into performance. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Summer Evenings I. Enjoy Jean-Marie Leclair Violin Concerto in B-flat major, Op. 10, No.1, Haydn's Keyboard Sonata in G major, and Dvořák's Piano Quintet in A major, Op. 81 in this program. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

BelieveAbility, 2nd Virtual Reading of short plays on Faith - BelieveAbility A Festival of 10 minute plays on : Religious freedom & faith in any form. "Blind Larks" by Christine Foster directed by Christine Cirker Russ Cusick,* Jesse Charles Friedman, *Samantha Wendorf, Stephanie Brumsey "a??Field Service" by Thomas J. Misuraca directed by Michael Susko Charles Anthony Burks,*Carolina Solano, Andrew Mauney,* Rhaamell Burke-Missouri * "Holy Corona" by Sholeh Wolpe directed by Kim Sharp Erinn Holmes * and Tina Duong "Mother's Day" by Michael Susko directed by Celine Havard Ellen Toomey,* Bowie Dunwoody, Arianne Recto "Hijab at First Sight" by Phil Darg directed by Jean Tait Jeff Prewitt* and Sherifa Abudulai "Nothing" by Fred Kempner directed by David Malinsky Jared Sheinberg, Ra' Chelni M. Weir II, Lorenza Bernasconi, Russ Cusick,* Emily Cordes. a??"Strong Meds & Jewish Guilt" by Logann Grayce directed by Judy Dodd Florence Pape and Lilia Shrayfer "Leaning" by Chandra Thomas directed by Rosalyn Coleman Williams Lynette R. Freeman,* Jennifer Fouche,* LaTonia Phipps, * Charles Anthony Burks,* Tina Duong *Appearing Courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association BelieveAbility in a Benefit for The Actors Fund. Admission is FREE however, Tax deductible donations accepted and much appreciated http://actorsfund.org/BelieveAbility click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Viewers' Choice: Wagner's Tristan und Isolde Starring Jane Eaglen, Katarina Dalayman, Ben Heppner, Hans-Joachim Ketelsen, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. From December 18, 1999. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Dizzy's Club is bringing "the best jazz room in the city" to your home. Join us every week for livestream living room concerts from some of Dizzy's Club's favorite musicians. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Audra McDonald - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy - Studio Tenn presents a virtual talk show hosted by Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy featuring exclusive interviews with acclaimed performing artists from Broadway, film and music. This weeks guest is Victor Garber! click here

