Videos You Missed This Week: THE GREAT GATSBY, THE OUTSIDERS, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! As the year comes to a close, so does the fist half of the 2024-25 Broadway season. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending December 13, 2024 with videos from Annie, The Great Gatsby, The Outsiders, and more!

Linda Cho Shows Off Her Tony-Winning Costumes from THE GREAT GATSBY

BroadwayWorld is taking you backstage at The Great Gatsby with a four-part video series spotlighting its incredible creators. Watch in this video as Cho tells us more about the 250+ costumes that take the stage eight times a week! (more...)

Earlier this week, the South African Cultural Gospel Choir performed 'Milele', one of the captivating new songs from the all-new Mufasa: The Lion King soundtrack by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Watch their performance now! (more...)

Video: Dez Duron Unpacks Why MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Is So Loved By Audiences

This video features actor and vocalist Dez Duron who made his Broadway debut in the original Broadway musical Maybe Happy Ending this fall. Duron shares why the show has been so well received by both critics and audiences, his collaboration with iconic director, Michael Arden and what he has learned from watching theatre veteran Darren Criss. (more...)

Irish Repertory Theatre is now presenting The Dead, 1904, the immersive adaptation of James Joyce’s classic story. In this video, stars Kate Baldwin and Christopher Innvar chat about starring in the new production. (more...)

Exclusive: Joe Iconis Is Throwing a Christmas Extravaganza at 54 Below

The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza is back to sleigh another day. The iconic holiday tradition is coming back to 54 Below for the 14th time. In this video, we go inside rehearsals with Iconis and the whole family! (more...)

Photos/Video: Whoopi Goldberg Joins the Cast of ANNIE at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

All new photos and video clips have been released of Whoopi Goldberg in Annie, now in performances at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Check out the photos and video here! (more...)

Monday night was some enchanted evening indeed at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, where the cast of the acclaimed 2008 revival of South Pacific reunited to benefit Lincoln Center Theatre. Watch in this video as the cast reunites and reminisces. (more...)

Video: Lea Salonga Is Repeating 'Sounding Joy' This Holiday Season

Lea Salonga's 14th album, Sounding Joy, is now out. The much anticipated studio release includes classic Christmas songs that Lea reimagined in her own voice, and introduces new original songs. Watch in this video. (more...)

Caroline Kane and Morgan Anita Wood have made it big onstage, but they've known each other since Broadway was just a dream. Watch in this video as they chat about how they met, what it's like making their debuts at the same time, and take a BFF quiz to find out how well they know each other! (more...)

BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip of Alone from The End, the new apocalyptic musical fantasy film starring Tilda Swinton and Michael Shannon. In the clip, George MacKay (playing the role of Son) sings and dances while considering his future in the underground bunker in which he lives. Watch it now! (more...)

When Tilly Evans-Krueger, SarahGrace Mariani, and Melody Rose aren't going head to head onstage in Broadway's The Outsiders, you'll find them backstage at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in their girls-only dressing room! Watch in this video! (more...)