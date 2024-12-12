Exclusive: Joe Iconis Is Throwing a Christmas Extravaganza at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza is back to sleigh another day. The iconic holiday tradition is coming back to 54 Below for the 14th time! Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district.

Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

Iconis explained that this Extravaganza, like all years, is a mixture of old and new. "We always add new songs and new characters," he said in a break from rehearsals. "That is because there are people who see it year after year- it's a big holiday tradition for some people... however, we always have a bunch of new audience members too. When I write the show I make sure it's a show that's gonna please people- that it has the characters and songs they are expecting to see and is also for people who have never seen the thing before. It's bigger and better every single year."

Watch as we go inside rehearsals with Iconis and the whole family!