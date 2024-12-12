Video: South African Cultural Gospel Choir Performs 'Milele' From MUFASA: THE LION KING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this week, the cast and filmmakers of Disney’s new action-adventure ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ attended a special photocall at “Pride Rock” on Potters Fields with the iconic Tower Bridge in the background.

As part of the photocall, the South African Cultural Gospel Choir, who feature in the film, performed one of the captivating new songs, ‘Milele’, from the all-new soundtrack with Original Songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Watch their performance now!

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumba a lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film features an all-star roster of talent, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.

Featuring original songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, original score by Dave Metzger and additional music and vocal performances by Lebo M, “Mufasa: The Lion King” opens only in cinemas on Dec. 20, 2024. Tickets are available now.