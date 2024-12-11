Video: The Ladies of THE OUTSIDERS Show Off Their Broadway Crib

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When Tilly Evans-Krueger, SarahGrace Mariani, and Melody Rose aren't going head to head onstage in Broadway's The Outsiders, you'll find them backstage at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in their girls-only dressing room! In this video, watch as the trio welcomes us to their Broadway crib and an gives us an inside look at their flower-adorned walls, friendship bracelet collection, and of course, cherished gifts from fans.

Evans-Krueger's Broadway credits include: MOULIN ROUGE! Off-Broadway credits include: ILLINOIS; THE WRONG MAN; WORKING: A MUSICAL; THE LUCKY ONES and NUTCRACKER ROUGE. Film/T.V. Credits: MOVER; BETTER NATE THAN EVER, SNL, RENT LIVE! and IN THE HEIGHTS. Professional Dance companies: Sonya Tayeh Dance., Chuthis., Camille A. Brown and Dancers, BODYTRAFFIC, Spectrum Dance Theater+ Donald Byrd, and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. Choreography: JONAH; EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING; MOVER; BOYHOARDER; GUARANTEE: Joshua Henry, STAY ON THE LINE: Kat Cunning.

Rose is making her Broadway debut in The Outsiders. National Tours: CATS, Finding Neverland (Peter Pan). Film/TV: tick, tick… BOOM!, Pretty Little Liars. Juilliard alum.

Mariani is making her Broadway debut in The Outsiders. Other credits include: Meg in The Phantom of the Opera (North American Tour), An American in Paris (Ogunquit Playhouse), Fosse/Verdon (FX).