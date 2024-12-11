News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: The Ladies of THE OUTSIDERS Show Off Their Broadway Crib

We're hanging with Tilly Evans-Krueger, SarahGrace Mariani, and Melody Rose backstage at the Jacobs Theatre.

By: Dec. 11, 2024
The Outsiders Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $93
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.



When Tilly Evans-Krueger, SarahGrace Mariani, and Melody Rose aren't going head to head onstage in Broadway's The Outsiders, you'll find them backstage at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in their girls-only dressing room! In this video, watch as the trio welcomes us to their Broadway crib and an gives us an inside look at their flower-adorned walls, friendship bracelet collection, and of course, cherished gifts from fans.

Evans-Krueger's Broadway credits include: MOULIN ROUGE! Off-Broadway credits include: ILLINOIS; THE WRONG MAN; WORKING: A MUSICAL; THE LUCKY ONES and NUTCRACKER ROUGE. Film/T.V. Credits: MOVER; BETTER NATE THAN EVER, SNL, RENT LIVE! and IN THE HEIGHTS. Professional Dance companies: Sonya Tayeh Dance., Chuthis., Camille A. Brown and Dancers, BODYTRAFFIC, Spectrum Dance Theater+ Donald Byrd, and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. Choreography: JONAH; EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING; MOVER; BOYHOARDER; GUARANTEE: Joshua Henry, STAY ON THE LINE: Kat Cunning. 

Rose is making her Broadway debut in The Outsiders. National Tours: CATS, Finding Neverland (Peter Pan). Film/TV: tick, tick… BOOM!, Pretty Little Liars. Juilliard alum. 

Mariani is making her Broadway debut in The Outsiders. Other credits include: Meg in The Phantom of the Opera (North American Tour), An American in Paris (Ogunquit Playhouse), Fosse/Verdon (FX). 





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a The Outsiders Pin Set The Outsiders Pin Set
Buy a Outsiders Poem Denim Tote Outsiders Poem Denim Tote
Buy a Outsiders Stay Gold Camper Hat Outsiders Stay Gold Camper Hat
Buy a The Outsiders Unisex Stay Gold Pullover The Outsiders Unisex Stay Gold Pullover

Videos