Video: Dez Duron Unpacks Why MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Is So Loved By Audiences

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, on the latest episode of Survival Jobs with the wonderfully talented and charismatic actor and vocalist Dez Duron who made his Broadway debut in the original Broadway musical Maybe Happy Ending this fall. Duron shares why the show has been so well received by both critics and audiences, his collaboration with iconic director, Michael Arden and what he has learned from watching theatre veteran Darren Criss during the rehearsal process of the show.

“He’s not a star in which he sucks all the energy out of the room”, Duron shared about co-star Darren Criss. “It’s a very generous presence, which is inviting and lifts the whole hang… It’s light and joyful and I am just so impressed with him”.

Before closing out with a fun game of Rapid Fire Fun!, Duron reflects on his time on NBC’s The Voice and what lessons he learned from his coach, the legendary Christina Aguilera. “Maybe Happy Ending” is currently playing at the Belasco Theatre.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason discussing the independent film, “Regarding Us”, which Jason is part of the cast and is currently playing at the Cinema Village movie theater until Thursday, December 12.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!