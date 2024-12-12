Video: Inside the SOUTH PACIFIC Reunion Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Monday night was some enchanted evening indeed at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, where the cast of the acclaimed 2008 revival of South Pacific reunited to benefit Lincoln Center Theatre.

"I'm so proud that I got lucky and got chosen for this show," Kelli O'Hara told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I love this character- I hate her and I love her. I love that she shows change. I's harder for me to play her now than it was then, emotionally... but I'm proud of it."

The one-night-only concert was directed by Bartlett Sher, musically staged by Christopher Gattelli and featured a 30-piece orchestra (most returning as well) under the direction of Ted Sperling. The first benefit of LCT‘s landmark 40th anniversary season will support LCT’s production and education programs. It also starred Tony winner Paulo Szot, Matthew Morrison, Li Jun Li, Danny Burstein, and Loretta Ables Sayre.

"It's been joyful to tap back into these roles and look someone in the eye and suddenly feel all of that connection that I felt 16 years ago," added Matthew Morrison.

Watch more as the cast reunites and reminisces right after the curtain came down.





