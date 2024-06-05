Videos: Watch SISTER ACT 2 Reunion With Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy, Marc Shaiman, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As previously reported, The View hosted a reunion show celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

On Wednesday, June 5, The View aired the major event show featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sheryl Lee Ralph, music supervisor Marc Shaiman, and composer Mervyn Warren, plus additional cast members, performances, surprises, and more.

The special kicked off with a performance of “Oh Happy Day” from the 1993 film, featuring Whoopi Goldberg in full costume as Sister Mary Clarence along with other members of the cast.

Following the opening performance, the cast and crew from the film sat down to discuss the impact of the film 30th years ago.

"I think everybody recognizes themselves," Goldberg said on the long-standing impact of the film on pop culture. "I think, worldwide, it doesn't matter how old you are, you are the age of those kids when you see the movie."

Marc Shaiman, who went on to win a Tony Award with Scott Wittman for Hairspray, revealed a musical decision that a producer vetoed. "I had this idea that, at the end of the movie when they're leaving the competition, in the bus they would turn to Whoopi and sing "To Sit With Love," Shaiman recalled.

Dionna Nichelle, Jermaine Montell, Deondray Gossfield, Ashley Thompson, and Deedee Magno Hall were in attendance and tearfully talked about reuniting so many years later. They also discussed Goldberg's impact on the young actors who, in the movie, played the high school students.

Tanya Trotter, Ryan Toby, Monica Calhoun, David Kater, Alex Martin, and Frank Odell Howard reflected on how their roles in the film influenced the direction of their lives and careers.

The event concluded with a performance of "Joyful Joyful" from the cast along with students from LaGuardia High School.

Goldberg is working on a third installment of the franchise. In 2022, Goldberg told her Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy that the movie "is happening" and that she would be receiving a script later that year, citing the major success of Hocus Pocus 2 leading to further interest in another Sister Act film.

The Sister Act 3 script is written by Tyler Perry, who has said "the Hollywood system moves a little slower" than he would like but they are "off to a great start" and "just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction."

The first two Sister Act films are currently available to stream on Disney+.

Photo Credit: ABC/LOU ROCCO