Videos: WICKED: FOR GOOD Promos Highlight Paul Tazewell's Costumes

Wicked: For Good is offering fans a preview of some of the new costumes on display in the forthcoming film, designed by Academy Award winner Paul Tazewell. In new videos highlighting Glinda and Elphaba's costumes, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Tazewell himself share insights about the evolution of the designs in the new film, mirroring the character changes on display over the story.

One of Glinda's primary costumes is the lavender bubble dress, in which Grande said she felt "the most Glinda." Tazewell shared that the dress itself is multi-layered, made with tools and silk organza, and embedded with sequins and beads, and crystals to give it that sparkling look. "She stays in a very feminine silhouette, but her power comes through that," Tazewell explains.

For Elphaba, Tazewell wanted her costume to reflect her growing power: "What I felt was important was that Elphaba continues to grow and change as she becomes a more mature woman and takes hold of her power. Everything she chooses to wear is very intentional; it supports where she is emotionally and within her character." For her Wicked: For Good look, Tazewell gave her new boots and trousers, a black coat with a large collar, and a taller, wider-brimmed hat. Watch the videos below.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.