Videos: Go Inside the Final Performance of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

On Sunday, June 29, Real Women Have Curves closed at the James Earl Jones Theatre after 31 previews and 73 regular performances. To celebrate its final bow, the musical has taken to its Instagram account to share several videos from its closing performance, including multiple standing ovations for the company.

Watch the curtain rise for the final time, leading into the musical's opening number, "Make It Work."

The show also shared a video of the final mid-show standing ovation following the musical's title number.

The show then shared videos from the final curtain call, which was followed by a speech from director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.

"As the director of this piece, what has really touched me is that every single person that has stepped into this project, to tell this story, has stepped in with so much love and so much commitment," he shared.

Real Women Have Curves features direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

The musical stars Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana, film and television actress Justina Machado as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter, Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí, Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

