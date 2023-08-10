Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!

Purlie Victorious will begin performances on September 7, 2023.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 3 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024

Rehearsals are now underway for the first Broadway revival of the American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by legendary Ossie Davis will officially open on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at The Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.). Previews will begin on Thursday, September 7.

Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. will star in the production as “Purlie Victorious Judson”, alongside Vanessa Bell Calloway (Dreamgirls) as “Idella Landy”, Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham) as “Gitlow Judson”, Noah Pyzik (Addy & Uno) as “Deputy”,  Noah Robbins (To Kill a Mockingbird) as “Charlie Cotchipee”, Jay O. Sanders (Primary Trust) as “Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee”, Heather Alicia Simms (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Missy Judson”,  Bill Timoney (Network) as “Sheriff” and Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Cost of Living, Clyde’s) as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins”. Direction is by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (Topdog/Underdog, A Soldier’s Play, A Raisin in the Sun).

What's the show all about? Watch below as Kenny Leon and cast explain!






RELATED STORIES

1
PURLIE VICTORIOUS Sets September Opening Night Date on Broadway Photo
PURLIE VICTORIOUS Sets September Opening Night Date on Broadway

The first Broadway revival of the American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by legendary Ossie Davis will officially open in September. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Kara Young, Jay O. Sanders, Billy Eugene Jones & More Join PURLIE VICTORIOUS Photo
Kara Young, Jay O. Sanders, Billy Eugene Jones & More Join PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. will  star in the first Broadway revival of the American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through  the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis.

3
Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Return to Broadway in PURLIE VICTORIOUS, Directed by Kenny Leon Photo
Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Return to Broadway in PURLIE VICTORIOUS, Directed by Kenny Leon

Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. will star in the new Broadway production of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis.

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!... (read more about this author)

Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's PubVideo: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSVideo: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of BroadwayVideo: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Video: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy AwardsVideo: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

Videos

Video: EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video Video: EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight Video
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You