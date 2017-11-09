Video: Welcome to the Land of Lola! Meet the New Leads of KINKY BOOTS

Kinky Boots producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig announced today that Jake Shears, lead singer of the glam pop group Scissor Sisters, will make his Broadway debut as "Charlie Price", succeeding Stark Sands beginning Monday, January 8, 2018. He will play for a limited run through Sunday, April 1, 2018. That same day, January 8, returning to the cast as "Lola" is J. Harrison Ghee, who succeeds Billy Porter.

The producers also announced that Grammy Award-winner Kirstin Maldonado, of the hit acapella group Pentatonix, will make her Broadway debut as "Lauren" beginning, Friday, February 2, 2018 for a limited run through Sunday, April 8, 2018. She succeeds DeLaney Westfall.

Jake Shears is the lead singer and primary songwriter for the multiplatinum-selling glam rock band Scissor Sisters. Born in Arizona, he grew up in the Seattle area before moving to New York City, where he studied fiction writing at The New School. He wrote the music for Tales of the City, a 2011 stage musical based on Armistead Maupin's best-selling book series of the same name. He divides his time between Los Angeles and New Orleans. Jake Shears recently finished his debut solo album, which will be released in 2018.

Show-stopping vocals, charismatic confidence, and fighting spirit on full display, GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum singer, songwriter, and one-fifth of Pentatonix Kirstin Maldonado emerges as a solo powerhouse on her debut L O V E EP [RCA Records]. Embracing a variety of electronic influences ranging from James Blake to Alina Baraz, she expresses a different side of herself, illuminating dancefloor-ready soundscapes with her seismic and stunning delivery. Kirstin started honing the voice millions know and love as a child in Arlington, TX.

At 7-years-old, she went from singing Disney classics in front of the TV to flawlessly belting out a Shania Twain anthem during her mom's wedding. Growing up, she devoted every minute to singing, remaining active in musical theater through college. On a whim, she and some friends auditioned for NBC's The Sing-Off in 2011, and Pentatonix was born. Since then, the group has won three GRAMMY® Awards, received a Daytime Emmy® nomination, had seven albums reach top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, sold out shows across the globe and starred in their own network Christmas Special. Their RIAA certified gold self-titled album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart while That's Christmas To Me has been certified double platinum and A Pentatonix Christmas certified platinum. 2017 sees her grow and evolve inside of the group and out.

Even though this talented twosome have made their bones in the pop world. their voices are Broadway ready! Check out these videos of Kinky Boots newest leads and see them flex their musical theatre muscles!

Related Articles