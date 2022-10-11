Video: Watch the New Trailer For the UK Premiere of NEWSIES

A brand new trailer has been released for the UK premiere of the award-winning Broadway Musical, Disney's NEWSIES. The show begins previews at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 29 November with an opening night on 8 December.

The full cast of NEWSIES includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Jack Kelly, Moya Angela as Medda Larkin, Lindsay Atherton as Ensemble, Samuel Bailey as Specs, Imogen Bailey as Swing, Bronté Barbé as Katherine Plumber, Josh Barnett, as Race, Cameron Blakely as Joseph Pulitzer, Jack Bromage as Tommy Boy, Bobbie Chambers as Ensemble, Alex Christian as Buttons, Arcangelo Ciulla as Ike, George Crawford as Morris Delancey, Ross Dawes as Snyder, Joshua Denyer as Mush, Ross Dorrington as Splasher, Matthew Duckett as Crutchie, Kamilla Fernandes as Ensemble, Jacob Fisher as Albert, Jamie Golding as Wiesel, Damon Gould as Finch, Zack Guest as Swing, Jordan Isaac as Swing, Alex James-Hatton as Oscar Delancey, Clarice Julianda as Ensemble, Barry Keenan as Nunzio, Ryan Kopel as Davey, Sion Lloyd as Bunsen George Michaelides as Romeo, Mukeni Nel as Jo Jo, Joshua Nkemdilim as Elmer, Mark Samaras as Mike, Bradley Trevethan as Swing, Matt Trevorrow as Henry and Lillie-Pearl Wildman as Ensemble.

The role of Les will be played by Nesim Adnan, Haydn Court, Oliver Gordon and Ethan Sokontwe.

Based on a true story, NEWSIES is set in New York City at the turn of the 20th century. It's the rousing tale of a ragged band of teenage newspaper sellers, who dream of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. After newspaper magnate Joseph Pulitzer hikes up the prices for his papers charged to the newsies, Jack Kelly rallies his fellow newsies in an attempt to protest the change, falling in love with young reporter Katherine along the way. These young newsies from across the city come together and rise up against the exploitation of wealthy publishing tycoons and fight for justice using the only power they have - solidarity.

NEWSIES is will be directed and choreographed by Olivier nominee Matt Cole and is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Kater Gordon and Dianne Roberts, by permission of Disney Theatrical Productions.