Video: Watch the New & JULIET Commercial With Betsy Wolfe, Drew Gehling & More

In honor of their third year on Broadway, & Juliet has released A New Television commercial featuring Betsy Wolfe, Maya Boyd, Drew Gehling, and Ben Jackson Walker.

The new commercial spot also comes after the show debuted new photography for their Broadway anniversary.

See a photo of Betsy Wolfe and Drew Gehling here:

See the new promotional photo of Maya Boyd as Juliet here:

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Nathan Levy as as ‘François,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ and Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angélique.’

Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway. As previously announced, NSYNC’s Joey Fatone will join the company as ‘Lance’ on January 21, 2025.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director, Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. Eva Price is Executive Producer.