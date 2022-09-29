Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of Kennedy Center's GUYS AND DOLLS, Starring James Monroe Iglehart, Jessie Mueller, Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale

Guys and Dolls plays the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater, October 7 - 16, 2022.Â 

Sep. 29, 2022 Â 

Rehearsals are officially underway for The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Broadway Center Stage production of Guys and Dolls. Helmed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful, 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center, Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man), the all-star cast will be led by Tony AwardÂ® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center) as Nathan Detroit, Tony AwardÂ® winner Jessie Mueller (The Minutes, Waitress, Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man) as Miss Adelaide, Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, Junk) as Sky Masterson, and Tony AwardÂ® nominee and Grammy AwardÂ® winner Phillipa Soo (Into the Woods, Hamilton) as Sarah Brown.

They are joined by three-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Kevin Chamberlin (Seussical, The Addams Family) as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Tony AwardÂ® nominee Rachel Dratch (POTUS, Saturday Night Live) as Big Jule, Jacqueline Antaramian (The Visitor, Dr. Zhivago) as General Cartwright, Fred Applegate (The Producers, The Ferryman) as Arvide Abernathy, Eden Marryshow (Archive 81, Ink) as Lt. Brannigan, Matthew Saldivar (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Junk) as Benny Southstreet, Jimmy Smagula (Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man, Billy Elliot) as Harry the Horse, Akron Watson (Empire, The Play that Goes Wrong) as Rusty Charlie/Hot Box MC, Allison Blackwell as Agatha, Colin Cunliffe as Sorrowful Jones, Michael Fatica as Liverlips Louie/Calvin, Tommy Gedrich as The Greek, Julia Harnett as Allison, Nathan Lucrezio as Scranton Slim, Kristen Faith Oei as Mimi, Lizz Picini as Ferguson, Deon Ridley as Society Max, Anthony Wayne as Angie the Ox, Tanner Wilson as Brandy Bottle Bates, and Kristin Yancy as Martha/Vernon.

Guys and Dolls plays the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater, October 7 - 16, 2022. Check out a sneak peek of "A Bushel and a Peck" and "The Oldest Established" and meet the cast in the video below!



