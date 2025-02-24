Video: Watch a SMASH Rehearsal Sneak Peek

Smash will begin previews on March 11, 2025 at the Imperial Theatre.
The cast of Smash is getting ready to head to the Imperial Theatre for the start of tech! Watch highlights from rehearsals in this video and check out interviews with the company here.
Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman, SMASH will star Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez as “Tracy,” John Behlmann as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold as “Anita,” Bella Coppola as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin as “Charlie” and Nicholas Matos as “Scott.”
Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.