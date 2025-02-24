Video: Watch a SMASH Rehearsal Sneak Peek

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast of Smash is getting ready to head to the Imperial Theatre for the start of tech! Watch highlights from rehearsals in this video and check out interviews with the company here.

Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman, SMASH will star Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez as “Tracy,” John Behlmann as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold as “Anita,” Bella Coppola as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin as “Charlie” and Nicholas Matos as “Scott.”