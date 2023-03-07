Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch a Discussion & Performances From WHITE GIRL IN DANGER at Works & Process

The event featured a panel discussion with Michael R. Jackson, Lileana Blain-Cruz and Raja Feather Kelly.

Mar. 07, 2023  

The company of White Girl in Danger took part in a Guggenheim Works & Process event. The event featured a panel discussion with Michael R. Jackson, Lileana Blain-Cruz and Raja Feather Kelly, moderated by Alan Locher. It also included performances of songs "All White," "Let's Party," and "Outrun the Story."

Watch below!

The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater will begin previews on March 15, 2023 and will officially open on April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023.

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER will be directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop, 2ST's We're Gonna Die).

Tune in to the epic and viciously funny new musical White Girl in Danger from Michael R. Jackson, the Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of A Strange Loop (2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical). It's a fever dream mashup of classic daytime and primetime soap operas, Lifetime movies, and red-hot melodrama.

The citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite's juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention-especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha's Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway? Find out at White Girl in Danger.





Related Stories
Character Breakdown: WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo
Character Breakdown: WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Cast Unpacks Their Roles
The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater will begin previews on March 15, 2023 and will officially open on April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater.
Video: The Company of WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Meets the Press Photo
Video: The Company of WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Meets the Press
Watch BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chat with the company of White Girl in Danger!
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jacksons WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER
Get a first look inside rehearsals for the The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger!
Photos: The Company of WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Meets the Press Photo
Photos: The Company of WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Meets the Press
See photos of the company of White Girl in Danger meeting the press!

More Hot Stories For You


50th Anniversary of SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE Will Be Celebrated in Commemorative Video50th Anniversary of SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE Will Be Celebrated in Commemorative Video
March 7, 2023

Broadway veteran Kurt Peterson will appear in On the Steps of the Shubert, a video commemorating the 50th Anniversary of “Sondheim: A Musical Tribute”, the first celebration of Stephen Sondheim's work, originally presented at the Shubert Theatre, Sunday, March 11, 1973. 
Photos: JoJo Gets in Character at MOULIN ROUGE! Costume FittingPhotos: JoJo Gets in Character at MOULIN ROUGE! Costume Fitting
March 7, 2023

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' beginning Tuesday, April 11. JoJo had her fitting for her costume last week, meeting with costume designer Catherine Zuber. Check out photos here!
Wake Up With BWW 3/7: Drew Gehling Joins LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Begins Production, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/7: Drew Gehling Joins LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Begins Production, and More!
March 7, 2023

Top stories: New York Theatre Workshop's production of Three Sisters, starring Oscar Isaac and Greta Gerwig, has been postponed indefinitely, Drew Gehling joins Little Shop of Horrors, Mean Girls the movie musical goes into production, and more!
Video: Julia Lester Performs 'Hold On' In Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN At Center Theatre GroupVideo: Julia Lester Performs 'Hold On' In Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN At Center Theatre Group
March 6, 2023

Check out brand-new video from the Broadway-aimed production of 'The Secret Garden' currently playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023! In the clip the production's 'Martha', Julia Lester, performs the inspiring anthem 'Hold On'. See the video!
Photos: First Look at Alyssa Fox, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, John Dossett & More in WICKED on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Alyssa Fox, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, John Dossett & More in WICKED on Broadway
March 6, 2023

Check out photos of the newest cast of Wicked on Broadway, including Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, John Dossett as The Wizard, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond. Their first performance at the Gershwin Theater will be Tuesday March 7.
share