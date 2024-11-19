Video: Watch a Clip from FUNNY GIRL- Now Available from the Criterion Collection

“HELLO, GORGEOUS!” Now available on 4K UHD & Blu-ray from the Criterion Collection! Barbra Streisand makes a screen debut for the ages in FUNNY GIRL (1968), William Wyler’s Oscar-winning musical spectacular costarring Omar Sharif. Watch a clip from the film here and shop now at Criterion.com!

About FUNNY GIRL (1968):

Witness the birth of a movie star as Barbra Streisand makes a screen debut for the ages in this musical spectacular. From humor to pathos, she hits every note as popular 1920s singer-comedian Fanny Brice, a young Jewish New Yorker whose spirit and supernova talent propel her to fame in the Ziegfeld Follies, but whose devotion to an unreliable gambler (a charismatic Omar Sharif) brings drama and heartbreak into her life. Adapted from a hit Broadway show and directed by Hollywood master William Wyler, Funny Girl hits emotional highs in unforgettable performances of songs like “People” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade”—moments that won Streisand one of the most richly deserved Best Actress awards in Oscar history.

Criterion’s special edition includes a 4K restoration of the film, new audio interview with star Barbra Streisand, new conversation between director William Wyler’s son David and author and Turner Classic Movies host Alicia Malone, essay by author and film critic Michael Koresky, and much more!

About the Criterion Collection:

Since 1984, the Criterion Collection has been dedicated to publishing important classic and contemporary films from around the world in editions that offer the highest technical quality and award-winning, original supplements. No matter the medium—from laserdisc to DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD to streaming—Criterion has maintained its pioneering commitment to presenting each film as its maker would want it seen, in state-of-the-art restorations with special features designed to encourage repeated watching and deepen the viewer’s appreciation of the art of film.