Video: Watch Trailer for THE SEAGULL, Starring Emilia Clarke

NT Live will broadcast The Seagull across the globe this November.

Oct. 12, 2022  

On Thursday, November 3, The National Theatre's NT Live will broadcast The Seagull, in cinemas across the globe. Following his critically-acclaimed production of Cyrano de Bergerac, Jamie Lloyd brings Anya Reiss' new adaptation of Chekhov's tale of love and loneliness to stage. This 21st century retelling stars Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) in her London West End debut, alongside Daniel Monks (The Normal Heart), Tom Rhys Harries (White Lines), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) and Sophie Wu (Fresh Meat).

A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside, dreams lie in tatters, hopes are dashed, and hearts broken. With nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.

Emilia Clarke, on the NT Live broadcast, said: "We are so excited to share The Seagull with audiences around the world through National Theatre Live. Bringing theatre to a wider audience is incredibly meaningful to me and I hope you'll join us to see The Seagull unveiled on the big screen this autumn!"

National Theatre Live takes the best of British theatre straight from stages to cinema screens, and we've broadcast to over 11 million people around the globe. Find your closest venue on our website here and check out the trailer below!


