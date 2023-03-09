Video: Watch Scenes from Jessica Chastain's 2012 Broadway Debut in THE HEIRESS

Tonight, March 9, Jessica Chastain returns to Broadway in A Doll's House, which is now running at the Hudson Theatre. To celebrate, we're flashing back to her Broadway debut in 2012. Below, watch scenes from The Heiress, which also starred Dan Stevens, Judith Ivey, and David Strathairn.

The Heiress played 27 previews and 117 regular performances at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre. It told the story of Catherine Sloper (Chastain), the shy and sheltered daughter of a prominent New Yorker. Caught between the demands of an emotionally distant father (Strathairn) and the attentions of a passionate young suitor (Stevens), Catherine must navigate the terrain of love and regret, desire and duty, a chance for happiness and the burden of fortune...as only an heiress can.

Now you can catch the Academy Award winner as Nora in the radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House, in a new version by Amy Herzog.