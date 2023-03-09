Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Scenes from Jessica Chastain's 2012 Broadway Debut in THE HEIRESS

The Heiress opened on Broadway on November 1, 2012.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Tonight, March 9, Jessica Chastain returns to Broadway in A Doll's House, which is now running at the Hudson Theatre. To celebrate, we're flashing back to her Broadway debut in 2012. Below, watch scenes from The Heiress, which also starred Dan Stevens, Judith Ivey, and David Strathairn.

The Heiress played 27 previews and 117 regular performances at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre. It told the story of Catherine Sloper (Chastain), the shy and sheltered daughter of a prominent New Yorker. Caught between the demands of an emotionally distant father (Strathairn) and the attentions of a passionate young suitor (Stevens), Catherine must navigate the terrain of love and regret, desire and duty, a chance for happiness and the burden of fortune...as only an heiress can.

Now you can catch the Academy Award winner as Nora in the radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House, in a new version by Amy Herzog.






Related Stories
Video: On the Red Carpet for A DOLLS HOUSE- Live at 5:45pm! Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet for A DOLL'S HOUSE- Live at 5:45pm!
A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, opens tonight at Hudson Theatre. Tune in tonight at 5:45pm ET as we take you to the red carpet for opening night arrivals with live video!
A DOLLS HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Announces Extension Ahead Of Tomorrows Opening Nig Photo
A DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Announces Extension Ahead Of Tomorrow's Opening Night
Due to popular demand, A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, will extend ahead of the show's opening tomorrow at Hudson Theatre.
Photos: See Jessica Chastain & More in A DOLLS HOUSE Rehearsals Photo
Photos: See Jessica Chastain & More in A DOLL'S HOUSE Rehearsals
See photos of Jessica Chastain and more in rehearsals for A Doll's House on Broadway!
Photos: Chastain, McAvoy & More Celebrate The Jaime Lloyd Company Photo
Photos: Chastain, McAvoy & More Celebrate The Jaime Lloyd Company
See photos of Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and the cast of A Doll's House celebrating The Jamie Lloyd Company's 10th anniversary!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Get a First Listen to Karen Murphy Singing 'The Mind Goes' From JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICALVideo: Get a First Listen to Karen Murphy Singing 'The Mind Goes' From JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL
March 8, 2023

Get a First Listen to Karen Murphy (Sandra Day O’Connor) singing “The Mind Goes” from Justice: A New Musical at Marin Theatre Company!
Video: Donna Murphy Sings 'I Don't Want To Know' From DEAR WORLDVideo: Donna Murphy Sings 'I Don't Want To Know' From DEAR WORLD
March 8, 2023

Watch a sneak peek of Donna Murphy as Countess Aurelia in Dear World singing 'I Don’t Want To Know' accompanied by Encores! Music Director, Mary-Mitchell Campbell.
Video: First Look at Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan & More in COWBOY BOB at Alley TheatreVideo: First Look at Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan & More in COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre
March 8, 2023

Get a first look at footage of Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan and more in Cowboy Bob at Alley Theatre!
TITANIQUE Extends Off-Broadway; Plus Watch New 'My Heart Will Go On' Music VideoTITANIQUE Extends Off-Broadway; Plus Watch New 'My Heart Will Go On' Music Video
March 8, 2023

Titanique will further extend its limited Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre through September 10, 2023. Check out a music video for 'My Heart Will Go On' featuring the current cast!
Video: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on BroadwayVideo: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on Broadway
March 7, 2023

Get a first look at footage of Life of Pi on Broadway! See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets.
share