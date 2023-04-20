Video: Watch SCHMIGADOON! Reference JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Sneak Peek of Penultimate Episode

A sneak peek from the penultimate episode of Schmigadoon! season two has been released. The clip features a first look at a new musical number from the upcoming episode inspired by music from Jesus Christ Superstar.

Watch Tituss Burgess, Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, Patrick Page, Dove Cameron, Aaron Tveit, and more in action in the new episode below!

The episode will debut on Wednesday, April 26 on Apple TV+. In episode five, "Famous as Hell," convinced they're well on their way to a happy ending, Josh and Melissa both rocket to fame in Schmicago and get embroiled in a deadly plot.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy includes new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, and Jane Krakowski.

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

Watch the sneak peek here: