Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
SCHMIGADOON!
Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Video: Watch SCHMIGADOON! Reference JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Sneak Peek of Penultimate Episode

The episode will debut on Wednesday, April 26 on Apple TV+.

Apr. 20, 2023  

A sneak peek from the penultimate episode of Schmigadoon! season two has been released. The clip features a first look at a new musical number from the upcoming episode inspired by music from Jesus Christ Superstar.

Watch Tituss Burgess, Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, Patrick Page, Dove Cameron, Aaron Tveit, and more in action in the new episode below!

The episode will debut on Wednesday, April 26 on Apple TV+. In episode five, "Famous as Hell," convinced they're well on their way to a happy ending, Josh and Melissa both rocket to fame in Schmicago and get embroiled in a deadly plot.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy includes new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, and Jane Krakowski.

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

Watch the sneak peek here:







Related Stories
Video: Chenoweth & Cumming Perform Good Enough to Eat in SCHMIGADOON! Photo
Video: Chenoweth & Cumming Perform 'Good Enough to Eat' in SCHMIGADOON!
In the latest episode of Schmigadoon, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming joined forces for a big musical number, continuing to channel their Sweeney Todd-inspired characters. The performance also features references to Annie, Bye Bye Birdie, and more. Watch the video of the performance now!
Video: Tituss Burgess Sings in SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek Photo
Video: Tituss Burgess Sings in SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek
Watch a sneak peek video from the fourth episode of season two of Schmigadoon! In the sneak peek, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) realize they are still stuck in Schmicago after trying to escape. The are joined by the show's narrator, played by Tituss Burgess, who serenades them with a song.
NYC Restaurants Celebrating SCHMIGADOON! With Free Treats Photo
NYC Restaurants Celebrating SCHMIGADOON! With Free Treats
In celebration of “Schmigadoon!” Season 2, now streaming on Apple TV+, Apple TV+ has partnered with local sweet spots to give out free “Schmigadoon”-inspired treats! Locations include Black Tap, The Drama Book Shop, Lady M Confections, Schmackary’s, and more.
Video: Watch Jane Krakowskis Full SCHMIGADOON! Musical Number Photo
Video: Watch Jane Krakowski's Full SCHMIGADOON! Musical Number
Apple TV+ has shared the full performance video of Jane Krakowski's 'Bells & Whistles' in the new episode of Schmigadoon! The music in the song is inspired by 'Dance: 10; Looks: 3' from A Chorus Line, 'I'm Not Getting Married Today' from Company, and 'I Can't Do It Alone' from Chicago. Watch the performance video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Laufey Adds Second Melbourne Show to Debut Australian Tour This JuneLaufey Adds Second Melbourne Show to Debut Australian Tour This June
April 19, 2023

Laufey’s penchant for jazz has seen her achieve huge success since the release of her debut single, ‘Street by Street’ in 2020. The Icelandic-Chinese artist regularly sells out shows around the world, including concert halls that have previously hosted the likes of Björk and the Iceland Symphony Orchestra.
Cloudland Canyon Announces New Album & Shares 'Future Perfect (Bad Decision)' Feat. Sonic BoomCloudland Canyon Announces New Album & Shares 'Future Perfect (Bad Decision)' Feat. Sonic Boom
April 19, 2023

Formed in 2002, Cloudland Canyon has released several critically acclaimed albums, including Fin Eaves, Lie In Light, and An Arabesque. Their recent releases have been produced by Sonic Boom from Spacemen 3/Spectrum. With each release, Uhlhorn has pushed the envelope of experimental pop music.
Brian Cox, Kelly Reilly & More Join LITTLE WING Film at Paramount+Brian Cox, Kelly Reilly & More Join LITTLE WING Film at Paramount+
April 19, 2023

Starring in LITTLE WING are Brian Cox (“Succession”) as Jaan, the pigeon racer; Kelly Reilly (YELLOWSTONE, “Here,” “A Haunting in Venice”) as Maddie, Kaitlyn’s mom; Brooklynn Prince (“Cocaine Bear,” “The Florida Project”) as Kaitlyn; and Che Tafari (“Me Time”) as Adam, Kaitlyn’s classmate and friend.
Setting Sun Share Single 'Same Face' Ahead of LP ReleaseSetting Sun Share Single 'Same Face' Ahead of LP Release
April 19, 2023

With the newest, most comprehensive body of work yet on the horizon, Setting Sun is ready to re-introduce themselves. In the band's current iteration, alongside Levitt are long-time collaborators Lawrence Roper (keyboards, vocals) and Jonathan Hambright (drums) and John Burdick (bass/vocals).
Vanessa Wagner Shares Session with Launch of Apple Music ClassicalVanessa Wagner Shares Session with Launch of Apple Music Classical
April 19, 2023

Vanessa Wagner taps into her love of contemporary minimalist music in her Classical Session. Wagner’s program begins with Lullaby by Bryce Dessner, guitarist with the band The National and an acclaimed composer. Wagner also performs two pieces by Philip Glass—“Dead Things,” from Glass’ soundtrack to The Hours, and the Etude No. 12.
share