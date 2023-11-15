Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Listen to Reneé Rapp Singing

Mean Girls will be released in theaters on January 12.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

A new look at the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical has been released, featuring a first listen to Reneé Rapp singing a song from the film.

Watch "Regina's Version" of the trailer below ahead of the film's January 12 release in movie theaters!

Joining Rapp in the film is Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, with Tina Fey and Tim Meadows.

New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.    

Based on the stage version of “Mean Girls,” the film was written by Fey, with music by  Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Produced by Lorne Michaels and Fey, the film is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.

Watch the new trailer here:






