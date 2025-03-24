Video: Watch Rachel Zegler Sing 'Who I'd Be' From SHREK at MCC MISCAST23

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch Rachel Zegler sing "Who I'd Be" from the Shrek the Musical at MCC Theater's MISCAST. The Snow White star performed the song at the 2023 benefit concert. The performance will be featured on MCC Theater’s upcoming Miscast: The Studio Sessions, out this Friday.

MISCAST23 took place on April 3, 2023, honoring Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company Alum Lianny Toval. Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. The biggest stars of stage and screen took to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

About Rachel Zegler

Zegler stars in the Disney live action film version of Snow White, out in 2025. The star of stage and screen came to prominence with her film debut playing María in Steven Spielberg's musical adaptation West Side Story (2021), for which she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

In 2023, she played Anthea in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. She also made an appearance in Kyle Mooney's directorial debut film Y2K, produced by A24, which debuted at the South by Southwest Festival in 2024 and was released on December 6.

Most recently, Zegler made her Broadway debut playing Juliet in a revival of Romeo + Juliet (2024). She will next be seen in the title role in Evita in West End.

About Miscast

MCC Theater’s annual MISCAST gala is a one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Funds from MISCAST help MCC Theater produce some of the most talked-about new work Off-Broadway, support our Youth Company and in-school partnerships serving New York City public high school students, and our literary development work with emerging playwrights.