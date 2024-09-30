Video: Watch Nicole Scherzinger Sing 'As If We Never Said Goodbye' & More in SUNSET BOULEVARD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



She's come home at last! Watch Nicole Scherzinger sing "As If We Never Said Goodbye" and more moments from the first performance of Sunset Boulevard on Broadway.

The new video montage also features Tom Francis singing the title song from the musical, as well as footage of the cast getting ready and Scherzinger greeting audiences outside the theatre.

"What an absolutely incredible way to make my Broadway debut," Scherzinger captioned the post. "I am so grateful-full. THE BROADWAY AUDIENCE JUST HITS DIFFERENT!!! Thank you to everyone who came out to support and for all the [love.] You made this night unforgettable!"

About Sunset Boulevard

The musical features a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. The cast includes Olivier Award® winner and Grammy Award® nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond, 2024 Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’ Drama Desk® and OBIE Award® winner Mandy Gonzalez guest star as ‘Norma Desmond’ at certain select performances and Caroline Bowman will standby for the role of ‘Norma Desmond.’

They are joined by ensemble members Olivia Lacie Andrews as ‘Nancy,’ Brandon Mel Borkowskyas ‘John,’ Shavey Brown as ‘Finance Man/Stan/DeMille,’ Hannah Yun Chamberlain as ‘Young Norma,’ Cydney Clark as ‘Joanna/Guard,’ Raúl Contreras as ‘Finance Man/Frank,’ Tyler Davis as ‘Sheldrake,’ E.J. Hamilton as ‘Lisa,’ Sydney Jones as ‘Dorothy,’ Emma Lloyd as ‘Mary/Heather,’ Pierre Marais as ‘Sammy,’ Shayna McPherson as ‘Camera Operator/Katherine,’ Jimin Moon as ‘Morino/Hog Eye,’ Justice Moore as ‘Jean,’ Drew Redington as ‘Myron/Jones/Camera Operator,’ and Diego Andres Rodriguez ‘Artie.’ Swings for the production will be Giuseppe Bausilio (dance captain), Kristina Garvida Doucette (assistant dance captain), Brandon LaVar, Maggie Likcani, Abby Matsusaka, and Rixey Terry.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration.