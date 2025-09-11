Video: Watch Lucie Jones Sing a New Song From 13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lucie Jones has shared a new look inside rehearsals for 13 Going on 30 the Musical. The Waitress alum took to TikTok to debut a first listen to "Make the World" from the new musical adaptation of the beloved film. Jones attached a clip from the Jennifer Garner-led film, mirroring the part of the film that the song takes place in.

"I grew up crying at this scene in the movie, this song is so special to me. I can’t wait to sing it in the show," she captioned the post.

13 Going on 30 – the Musical is opening at Manchester Opera House for a limited engagement on September 21, 2025. Garner serves as a producer.

Jones stars as Jenna Rink in the new musical, which also features David Hunter (Kinky Boots, Waitress, Once) as Matt Flamhaff and Grace Mouat (SIX, & Juliet, Mean Girls) as Lucy Wyman.

Joining them will be Caleb Roberts as Richard, Andrew Berlin as Kyle Grandy, Dominic Andersen as Alex, Ross Dawes as Wayne, Suzie McAdam as Bev and Iván Fernández Gonzáles as Darius Mark. The cast is completed by Tia Antione-Charles, George Bray, Elliot David Parkes, Sarah Drake, Rose Galbraith, Jenna Innes, Henry Lawes, Rachel Moran, Amy Parker, Jack Rowell, Rebecca-Daisy Wellington and Kevin Yates.

Children’s casting includes Max Bispham, Cyrus Campbell, Melody Caruana, Keira Chansa, Emmeline D’arcy-Walsh, Anna De Oliveira, Azaelea Zona Harris, Hughie Higginson, Bella Hockaday, Clare Keeley, Fearne Lily King I’anson, Amelia Minto, Florence Moluluo, Nyomi Okoro, Marlis Robson, Star Lily Shentall-Lee, Joel Tennant, Maddison Thew, Florrie May Wilkinson, Clark Young, and Hanya Zhang.

13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL is based on the 2004 rom-com classic from Revolution Studios starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. The musical is written by the film writers Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa with songs by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. It will be directed by the award-winning Andy Fickman with choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Colin Richmond, musical supervision, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, orchestrations by Alan Williams, Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Adam Fisher, video design by George Reeve, costume design by Gabriela Tylesova, wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, casting by Will Burton, children’s casting & children’s general management by Keston & Keston, musical direction by Amy Shackcloth and production management by Simon Gooding & Matt Jones for Gooding Jones Production Management.