Video: Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Edelweiss' From MCC MISCAST24

Watch Lea Salonga sing "Edelweiss" from the musical The Sound of Music at MCC Theater's MISCAST24. Miscast features the biggest stars of stage and screen who take the stage to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Performers included: Nicholas Christopher ("One Night Only"), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer performed ("Franklin Shepherd, Inc."), Lauren Patten ("One Song Glory"), Brian d'Arcy James ("I Miss the Mountains"), Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez ("Losing My Mind"), Amber Iman ("How Glory Goes"), Ingrid Michaelson ("With You/What More Can I Say"), Vanessa Williams ("A Lot of Livin' to Do"), Jinkx Monsoon ("One Day More"), Tamika Lawrence ("From Now On"), Gavin Creel (Mamma Mia! medley) and more.

About Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga is best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theatre World Awards, Time100 Impact Award from Time Magazine, and the Gold Legend Award from Gold House. Most recently, Lea starred in the West End production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, which will transfer to Broadway this spring. She was also seen as Aurora in Here Lies Love on Broadway, which she also produced.

Lea was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. She will next appear on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at Manhattan Theatre Club. Fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend.”

She has released 14 albums – including her latest recording, Sounding Joy – and toured all over the globe, performing sold-out concerts in landmark venues. Salonga’s talents extend to the screen, where she can be seen on MAX’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” and Sony’s “Yellow Rose” and heard on Netflix’s “Centaurworld” and FX’s “Little Demon.”

About MISCAST24

MCC Theater’s annual MISCAST gala is a one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Funds from MISCAST help MCC Theater produce some of the most talked-about new work Off-Broadway, support our Youth Company and in-school partnerships serving New York City public high school students, and our literary development work with emerging playwrights.