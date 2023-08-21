Video: Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA

The English language premiere of Rebecca is coming soon to Charing Cross Theatre and we have a first look! Below, watch as Lauren Jones (2nd Mrs. de Winter) and Kara Lane (Mrs. Danvers) record "Mrs. de Winter Is Here" at The Umbrella Rooms.



Based on Daphne Du Maurier’s 1938 novel, by Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay, two of the most successful German-language musical theatre creators, Rebecca has already captivated more than two million people worldwide in hugely successful productions in 12 countries and eight languages.

Rebecca had its world premiere at VBW’s Raimund Theater in Vienna, Austria, in September 2006, where it went on to play to sold-out houses in three seasons, and where it is currently enjoying a hugely successful revival.



The rest of the cast are: Richard Carson, Alex James-Ward, Piers Bate, Sarah Harlington, David Breeds, Shirley Jameson, Neil Moors, Nicholas Lumley, Nigel-Joseph Francis, Elliot Swann, Scott McClure, Emily Apps, Melanie Bright, Gail MacKinnon, Tarisha Rommick, James Mateo-Salt, Rosie Glossop.

Rebecca, with an orchestra of 18, will be directed by Alejandro Bonatto (director of the critically acclaimed production of Donizetti’s ‘Rita’ and Francis Poulanc and Jean Cocteau’s ‘The Human Voice’ at Charing Cross Theatre).



It has a new English translation by Christopher Hampton (two-time Tony Award winner Best Score & Best Book for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ and Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ & ‘The Father’) and Michael Kunze.



Featuring 22 original songs, Rebecca is a gripping thriller full of intrigue and surprises that sticks closely to the original novel. Wealthy Maxim de Winter brings his naïve new wife home to his Cornish estate, Manderley, where the manipulative housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers, resents the new wife’s intrusion. She persuades her that she is an unworthy replacement for the first Mrs de Winter, the glamorous and mysterious Rebecca, who perished in a drowning accident, with tragic results...



