SCHMIGADOON!
Video: Watch Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Perform 'Good Enough to Eat' in SCHMIGADOON! Parodying ANNIE, SWEENEY TODD & More

New episodes of Schmigadoon! premeire Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

Apr. 20, 2023  

In the latest episode of Schmigadoon, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming joined forces for a big musical number, continuing to channel their Sweeney Todd-inspired characters.

The performance also features references to Annie, Bye Bye Birdie, and more. Check out all of the musical theatre references in season two of Schmigadoon here!

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" finds Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Watch the new performance here:








