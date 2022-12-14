Video: Watch Jennifer Holliday & Morgan James' Performances at Broadway Dreams Gala
Morgan James performs 'Dream On' and Jennifer Holliday performs 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going'.
Broadway Dreams Foundation ("Broadway Dreams") honored Ryan Stana, founder and CEO of RWS Entertainment Group, and Adam Sansiveri, arts philanthropist, SVP and senior managing director of AllianceBernstein, at its 15th Annual Gala. The gala was held on December 10, 2022, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.
Watch Morgan James' performance of "Dream On" and Jennifer Holliday's "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" below!
Headlined by Grammy and Tony Award-winning performer Jennifer Holliday, directed by Broadway and Hollywood veteran Patrick Cassidy and featuring a variety of show-stopping musical numbers, the gala was designed to raise critical funds for Broadway Dreams' global work in supporting performing arts education and career development. Other Broadway stars who appeared included Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ the Musical) and Ryann Redmond (Frozen), international recording artist Morgan James and legendary composer-lyricist Adam Guettel (Light in the Piazza).
Sansiveri and Stana were honored as the founding members of the annual Broadway Dreams Gala and for dedicating more than a decade to the organization. Sansiveri is also the former chairman and currently the foundation's longest serving board member.
From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV
December 14, 2022
An all new video has been released to mark the start of rehearsals for the West End premiere of Sam Steiner’s Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons.
Exclusive: Watch 'Take My Hand' from A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
December 13, 2022
This December, Irish Rep offers up the sixth special return of its joyous holiday classic, Dylan Thomas’s iconic A Child’s Christmas in Wales. Get into the holiday spirit with an exclusive video featuring Kerry Conte, Ali Ewoldt, Jay Aubrey Jones, Kylie Kuioka, Dan Macke and Ashley Robinson singing 'Take My Hand.'
Video: First Look at an All New Trailer For WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR at Park Theatre
December 13, 2022
An all new trailer has been released for Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor. Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor, is currently playing at London’s Park Theatre. Check out the video here!
Video: Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Ramin Karimloo, Solea Pfeiffer And The Cast of CHESS In Concert Take Their Bows!
December 12, 2022
See video from inside The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess at the Broadhurst Theatre!
Photos/Video: First Look at Miz Cracker in WHO'S HOLIDAY
December 7, 2022
Drag Race US icon Miz Cracker opens tonight in the European debut of WHO’S HOLIDAY by Matthew Lombardo. Check out all new photos and a video trailer here!