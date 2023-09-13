Video: Watch James Monroe Iglehart Sing as Louis Armstrong in Rehearsals for A WONDERFUL WORLD

A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong will premiere in New Orleans and Chicago this fall, with Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) starring as Armstrong.

Watch James Monroe Iglehart sing 'What A Wonderful World' in rehearsals below!



A Wonderful World is the singular story of jazz legend, Grammy Award® winner and American icon Louis Armstrong, as told by the women in his life. Armstrong's innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as a trumpet player and vocalist would lead him from the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans to five decades of international stardom.



Mirroring Armstrong's own musical path from New Orleans to Chicago, A Wonderful World will premiere first at the Saenger Theatre (1111 Canal Street) in New Orleans, LA from October 1-8, 2023 before moving to the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago, IL (151 W Randolph St) where it will play from October 11-29, 2023.



Conceived by Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee, Christopher Renshaw (Broadway's The King and I, Taboo), and novelist Andrew Delaplaine, A Wonderful World has an original book by author Aurin Squire ("This is Us," "The Good Fight," "Evil") and features songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong. Wife and husband team, Annastasia Victory (Caroline, or Change, Once on This Island) and Michael O. Mitchell (MJ the Musical, Motown), provide original music, arrangements, orchestrations and music direction. Renshaw directs the production, with choreography by Rickey Tripp (Associate Choreographer for Broadway's Once on This Island and Choir Boy). Christina Sajous serves as Associate Director and Aurelia Michael as Associate Choreographer.

A Wonderful World is produced by Thomas E. Rodgers, Jr., Renee Rodgers, Andrew Delaplaine, and Martian Entertainment (Carl D. White and Gregory Rae).



Iglehart won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor for his comedic turn as the Genie in Disney's Aladdin and has appeared on Broadway in Chicago, Hamilton and Freestyle Love Supreme. His television and film credits include the Netflix series "Maniac," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Elementary," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and Disney's Disenchanted. Iglehart has lent his voice to many animated characters for Disney, Nickelodeon and Apple TV. Iglehart has written stories for Marvel Comic Books and lent his voice to many animated characters for Disney, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks, and Apple TV.



Casting is by Duncan Stewart CSA, Stewart/Whitley, Consulting Producer is Irene Gandy with General Management by Martian Entertainment. Additional casting and design team will be announced soon.



Miami New Drama (Artistic Director Michel Hausmann; Managing Director Nicholas Richberg) produced the World Premiere production of A Wonderful World on December 11, 2021 at the Colony Theatre in Miami Beach, FL.



For tickets and more information for both New Orleans and Chicago engagements, please visit www.louisarmstrongmusical.com.