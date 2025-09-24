 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Video: Watch Highlights from the 2025 Broadway Flea Market

The 39th annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record-breaking $1,633,803.

By: Sep. 24, 2025
Click Here for More on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returned Sunday, September 21, 2025. From star-studded encounters to one-of-a-kind finds, theater lovers and Broadway favorites transformed the neighborhood into the Biggest Day for Broadway Fans – all while making a lifesaving impact.

The 39th annual edition of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares, raised a record-breaking $1,633,803.

The day brought together 65 Broadway shows and theatrical organizations at tables in Shubert Alley and on West 44th and West 45th Streets. Fans bid on 156 silent and 67 live auction lots offering rare memorabilia and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, while 54 of Broadway’s brightest stars signed autographs and posed for photos.

Check out highlights from inside the special day here!


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Just in Time
88 ratings

Just in Time
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
59 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Moulin Rouge!
124 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
Operation Mincemeat
71 ratings

Operation Mincemeat

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos