Video: Watch Highlights from the 2025 Broadway Flea Market

Click Here for More on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returned Sunday, September 21, 2025. From star-studded encounters to one-of-a-kind finds, theater lovers and Broadway favorites transformed the neighborhood into the Biggest Day for Broadway Fans – all while making a lifesaving impact.

The 39th annual edition of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares, raised a record-breaking $1,633,803.

The day brought together 65 Broadway shows and theatrical organizations at tables in Shubert Alley and on West 44th and West 45th Streets. Fans bid on 156 silent and 67 live auction lots offering rare memorabilia and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, while 54 of Broadway’s brightest stars signed autographs and posed for photos.

Check out highlights from inside the special day here!