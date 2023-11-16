Video: Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway

Spamalot is now running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 3 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Photo 4 Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Spamalot Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python's Spamalot celebrates opening knight tonight, November 16 at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).
 
The company is led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam ("Saturday Night Live") as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie ("Shrinking," Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad along with David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.
 
Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Check out your first look at the cast in action below!






RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Get a First Look at SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at SPAMALOT on Broadway

Get a first look at photos of Spamalot on Broadway! See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
SPAMALOT Partners With SPAM For a Collectors Can and More Photo
SPAMALOT Partners With SPAM For a Collector's Can and More

The Broadway revival of SPAMALOT is partnering with Hormel Foods, the maker of the SPAM® brand, who will serve as an Opening Knight sponsor. A limited edition SPAM can featuring SPAMALOT art has also been revealed, alongside more fun collaborations!

3
Video: Eric Idle Announces Steve Martin is God in SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Video: Eric Idle Announces Steve Martin is 'God' in SPAMALOT on Broadway

Watch Eric Idle announce that Steve Martin will be God in Spamalot on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!

4
15 Stars You May or May Not Have Known Were in SPAMALOT Photo
15 Stars You May or May Not Have Known Were in SPAMALOT

With Spamalot returning to Broadway, we're taking a walk down memory lane and reflecting on some of the stars who have appeared in previous productions of the musical. From Broadway to London, Chicago, touring productions, Las Vegas, the Hollywood Bowl, and more, there have been many faces you may recognize who have taken on these roles. 

From This Author - Nicole Rosky

Photos: Get a First Look at SPAMALOT on BroadwayPhotos: Get a First Look at SPAMALOT on Broadway
Video: Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on BroadwayVideo: Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway
Photos/Video: First Look at HARMONY on BroadwayPhotos/Video: First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
Video: Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWNVideo: Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN

Videos

Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night Video
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
MOULIN ROUGE!
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You