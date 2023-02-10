Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Highlights From GUYS AND DOLLS at the Kennedy Center, Starring Phillipa Soo, James Monroe Iglehart, and More!

The production ran October 7–16, 2022 in the Eisenhower Theater.

Feb. 10, 2023  

An all new highlights video has been released from Guys and Dolls at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The new production, which ran October 7-16, 2022 in the Eisenhower Theater, is helmed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful, 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center, Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man) and features an all-star cast led by Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center) as Nathan Detroit, Tony Award® winner Jessie Mueller (The Minutes, Waitress, Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man) as Miss Adelaide, Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, Junk) as Sky Masterson, and Tony Award® nominee and Grammy Award® winner Phillipa Soo (Into the Woods, Hamilton) as Sarah Brown.

They are joined by three-time Tony Award® nominee Kevin Chamberlin (Seussical, The Addams Family) as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Tony Award® nominee Rachel Dratch (POTUS, Saturday Night Live) as Big Jule, Jacqueline Antaramian (The Visitor, Dr. Zhivago) as General Cartwright, Fred Applegate (The Producers, The Ferryman) as Arvide Abernathy, Eden Marryshow (Archive 81, Ink) as Lt. Brannigan, Matthew Saldivar (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Junk) as Benny Southstreet, Jimmy Smagula (The Kennedy Center's The Music Man, Billy Elliot) as Harry the Horse, and Akron Watson (Empire, The Play that Goes Wrong) as Rusty Charlie/Hot Box MC.

Completing the cast are Allison Blackwell as Agatha, Colin Cunliffe as Sorrowful Jones, Michael Fatica as Liverlips Louie/Calvin, Tommy Gedrich as The Greek, Julia Harnett as Allison, Nathan Lucrezio as Scranton Slim, Kristen Faith Oei as Mimi, Lizz Picini as Ferguson, Deon Ridley as Society Max, Anthony Wayne as Angie the Ox, Tanner Wilson as Brandy Bottle Bates, and Kristin Yancy as Martha/Vernon.

Check out the video below!

This Tony®-winning favorite by composer/lyricist Frank Loesser and book writers Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows has been hailed by many as a perfect musical comedy. Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City of the 1950s, Guys and Dolls follows a rowdy bunch of gamblers, gangsters, and showgirls in a wild game of chance-all set to Loesser's immortal score featuring songs such as "Adelaide's Lament" and "Luck Be a Lady."

Backed by an on-stage Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, the production features choreography by two-time Tony Award® nominee Denis Jones, music direction by Kevin Stites, scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Mara Blumenfeld, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Tony Award® winner Kai Harada and Haley Parcher, and casting by JZ Casting.

Guys and Dolls is presented as a part of Broadway Center Stage, a Kennedy Center-produced series conceived by Tony Award®-winning Executive Producer and Artistic Director Jeffrey Finn.


Video: Ian McKellen Talks Pantomime, Shakespeare, and More on CNN Photo
Video: Ian McKellen Talks Pantomime, Shakespeare, and More on CNN
Ian McKellen chatted with Christiane Amanpour on CNN yesterday, where he discussed playing Mother Goose in a pantomime, his Shakespeare experience, and more.
VIDEO: Lea Michele Talks Returning to Broadway in FUNNY GIRL on THE DAILY SHOW Photo
VIDEO: Lea Michele Talks Returning to Broadway in FUNNY GIRL on THE DAILY SHOW
Yesterday, Lea Michele appeared on The Daily Show to talk about Funny Girl and more! The actress and singer shared what it’s been like living her dream of playing Fanny Bryce, why she decided to return to Broadway after 15 years of acting in L.A., and how her life is different now as a wife and mother.
Listen: I Know I Have A Heart (Because You Broke It) From BAD CINDERELLA Photo
Listen: 'I Know I Have A Heart (Because You Broke It)' From BAD CINDERELLA
An all new single “I Know I Have A Heart (Because You Broke It)” has been released from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella. The song is performed by Linedy Genao, who plays the titular role on Broadway.
Paul Mescal Talks With BBC Radio 4: Theatre, in its Essence, is Grueling Photo
Paul Mescal Talks With BBC Radio 4: 'Theatre, in its Essence, is Grueling'
In his first interview since his Oscar nomination Paul Mescal said he has always wanted to play the role of Stanley Kowalski.

Veteran Broadway Actor Sal Mistretta Has Passed AwayVeteran Broadway Actor Sal Mistretta Has Passed Away
February 10, 2023

Broadway's Sal Mistretta, an actor whose career spanned six decades, passed away on January 26, 2023. Sal died at his home in Palm Springs, California which he shared with his husband of 46 years, Jeff Jelineo, after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.
A DOLL'S HOUSE Announces Digital Rush Policy Ahead Of Monday's First PreviewA DOLL'S HOUSE Announces Digital Rush Policy Ahead Of Monday's First Preview
February 10, 2023

Today, The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, announced digital rush policy as previews begin on Monday at 8 PM for Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House in a new version by Amy Herzog.
Vineyard Theatre To Honor Actor Billy Crudup At 40th Anniversary Gala, Hosted By Bill IrwinVineyard Theatre To Honor Actor Billy Crudup At 40th Anniversary Gala, Hosted By Bill Irwin
February 10, 2023

Bill Irwin will host the Vineyard Theatre's 40th Anniversary gala honoring Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Crudup, Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:00pm at Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). 
