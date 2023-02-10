Video: Highlights From GUYS AND DOLLS at the Kennedy Center, Starring Phillipa Soo, James Monroe Iglehart, and More!

An all new highlights video has been released from Guys and Dolls at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The new production, which ran October 7-16, 2022 in the Eisenhower Theater, is helmed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful, 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center, Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man) and features an all-star cast led by Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center) as Nathan Detroit, Tony Award® winner Jessie Mueller (The Minutes, Waitress, Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man) as Miss Adelaide, Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, Junk) as Sky Masterson, and Tony Award® nominee and Grammy Award® winner Phillipa Soo (Into the Woods, Hamilton) as Sarah Brown.

They are joined by three-time Tony Award® nominee Kevin Chamberlin (Seussical, The Addams Family) as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Tony Award® nominee Rachel Dratch (POTUS, Saturday Night Live) as Big Jule, Jacqueline Antaramian (The Visitor, Dr. Zhivago) as General Cartwright, Fred Applegate (The Producers, The Ferryman) as Arvide Abernathy, Eden Marryshow (Archive 81, Ink) as Lt. Brannigan, Matthew Saldivar (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Junk) as Benny Southstreet, Jimmy Smagula (The Kennedy Center's The Music Man, Billy Elliot) as Harry the Horse, and Akron Watson (Empire, The Play that Goes Wrong) as Rusty Charlie/Hot Box MC.

Completing the cast are Allison Blackwell as Agatha, Colin Cunliffe as Sorrowful Jones, Michael Fatica as Liverlips Louie/Calvin, Tommy Gedrich as The Greek, Julia Harnett as Allison, Nathan Lucrezio as Scranton Slim, Kristen Faith Oei as Mimi, Lizz Picini as Ferguson, Deon Ridley as Society Max, Anthony Wayne as Angie the Ox, Tanner Wilson as Brandy Bottle Bates, and Kristin Yancy as Martha/Vernon.

Check out the video below!

This Tony®-winning favorite by composer/lyricist Frank Loesser and book writers Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows has been hailed by many as a perfect musical comedy. Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City of the 1950s, Guys and Dolls follows a rowdy bunch of gamblers, gangsters, and showgirls in a wild game of chance-all set to Loesser's immortal score featuring songs such as "Adelaide's Lament" and "Luck Be a Lady."

Backed by an on-stage Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, the production features choreography by two-time Tony Award® nominee Denis Jones, music direction by Kevin Stites, scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Mara Blumenfeld, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Tony Award® winner Kai Harada and Haley Parcher, and casting by JZ Casting.

Guys and Dolls is presented as a part of Broadway Center Stage, a Kennedy Center-produced series conceived by Tony Award®-winning Executive Producer and Artistic Director Jeffrey Finn.