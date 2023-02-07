VIDEO: Watch the GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Trailer Featuring New Songs

Paramount+ today released the official trailer for the new original series GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES. The trailer includes a sneak peek at some of the original music featured in the new series.

The new trailer features Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee, plus Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally.

The upcoming musical series will premiere on Thursday, April 6, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and South Korea.

Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays for subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays for subscribers in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and South Korea.

The musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease." In 1954, before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes ("Atypical," "Minx"), who also serves as showrunner and directed a later episode. Alethea Jones ("Made for Love," "Dollface," "Evil") directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produces.

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce for Temple Hill, and Adam Fishbach also executive produces. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce via PICTURESTART, and it's produced by Grace Gilroy. Choreography by Jamal Sims, who also directed, and music by GRAMMY Award nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter.

Watch the new trailer here:



