Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Eric Adams Proclaim John Kander Day, Unveil 'Kander and Ebb Way' with Lin-Manuel Miranda

NEW YORK, NEW YORK opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre.

Mar. 25, 2023  

On Friday, March 24th, Mayor Eric Adams gave a Mayoral Proclamation to 96-year-old John Kander in celebration of the first Broadway performance of his new musical New York, New York.

Following the proclamation, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveiled the sign renaming 44th Steet 'Kander & Ebb Way' and the Manhattan School of Music performed the iconic Kander & Ebb song "New York, New York."

Watch footage from the event below!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

Produced by Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy, this brand-new musical features music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda. New York, New York is directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward"), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.

It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself.

Among them is New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his "major chord" in life: music, money, love. The odds are against him getting all three until he meets Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. If they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK marks the first new John Kander & Fred Ebb musical to open on Broadway since 2015's The Visit, which was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The legendary duo is also currently represented on Broadway with Chicago, which holds the distinction of being the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.






Related Stories
Photo: First Look at NEW YORK, NEW YORK Beginning Previews Tonight Photo
Photo: First Look at NEW YORK, NEW YORK Beginning Previews Tonight
Get a first look at New York, New York on Broadway, beginning previews tonight!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK to Launch Digital Lottery and Rush Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK to Launch Digital Lottery and Rush
A limited number of tickets will be available via Digital Lottery for every performance of NEW YORK, NEW YORK for $30 each. See how to purchase tickets!
Video: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Sings Happy Birthday to John Kander Photo
Video: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Sings Happy Birthday to John Kander
Watch Susan Stroman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele and the cast and creative team of NEW YORK, NEW YORK surprise John Kander with a Big-Apple-sized rendition of “Happy Birthday'!
Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Company Gets Ready for Broadway Photo
Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Company Gets Ready for Broadway
Keep spreading the news! New York, New York is officially in rehearsals and we have new photos of the cast in action!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Watch an All New Trailer From BRIEF ENCOUNTER RehearsalVideo: Watch an All New Trailer From BRIEF ENCOUNTER Rehearsal
March 24, 2023

An all new rehearsal trailer has been released for Wiltshire Creative and New Wolsey Theatre's Brief Encounter by Noel Coward, presented in association with Yvonne Arnaud Theatre. Check out the video here!
Video: FAT HAM Celebrates First Preview on BroadwayVideo: FAT HAM Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
March 23, 2023

See video of Fat Ham celebrating its first preview on Broadway!
Video: Steven Levenson & Danielle Sanchez-Witzel on Writing UP HEREVideo: Steven Levenson & Danielle Sanchez-Witzel on Writing UP HERE
March 23, 2023

Steven Levenson ('tick, tick...BOOM!,' 'Dear Evan Hansen') and Danielle Sanchez-Witzelare the writers of Hulu's new musical series, Up Here. Watch a video of the writers discussing collaborating on the series over Zoom, and working with the series' director, Thomas Kail, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ('Frozen').
Video: Jamie Bogyo and Laura Pitt-Pulford Sing 'Seeing Is Believing' From ASPECTS OF LOVEVideo: Jamie Bogyo and Laura Pitt-Pulford Sing 'Seeing Is Believing' From ASPECTS OF LOVE
March 23, 2023

Check out an all new video of Laura Pitt-Pulford and Jamie Bogyo performing 'Seeing is Believing'! Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical Aspects of Love comes to the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season. Performances begin on 12 May 2023, with a press night on 25 May 2023.
Photos/Video: BAD CINDERELLA Celebrates Andrew Lloyd Webber's BirthdayPhotos/Video: BAD CINDERELLA Celebrates Andrew Lloyd Webber's Birthday
March 23, 2023

 Although composer Andrew Lloyd Webber wasn’t in the house, and will miss tonight’s opening of his new musical, Bad Cinderella (the first time he’s ever been absent one of his Broadway opening nights), the cast and entire sold-out crowd sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the Tony Award winning Broadway legend and wheeled out a five-foot birthday cake after the bows at the show’s final preview performance last night.
share