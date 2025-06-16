Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform 'Save Me From You' From Her New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Cynthia Erivo has released a new music video for "Save Me From You" from her sophomore studio album, I Forgive You. Filmed for the "Live from Vevo Studios" series, the Wicked star brought her iconic vocals to the LA Studio for the performance, clad in a white dress with black trim. Watch it now!

Erivo's new album is a carefully curated 20-track body of work, with the performer cowriting every song and showcasing the range of her expansive, entrancing, and enigmatic vocals. Holding nothing back and opening up more than ever before, she traces a personal, poetic, and poignant journey through romance, heartbreak, love, forgiveness, rebirth, and new beginnings. Listen to "I Forgive You" in full here.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo received praise and numerous accolades, including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good. This year, Erivo released her second studio album and will play Jesus in the forthcoming Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Earlier this year, she was nominated in the category of “Best Actress” at the 2025 Academy® Awards for her unanimously acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in last year’s blockbuster Wicked. She also took the Oscars' stage for a showstopping performance and served as the host of The 78th Tony Awards.