Video: Watch Cecily Strong Belt Out 'It's My Turn Now' in SCHMIGADOON!

In the latest episode of Schmigadoon!, Melissa (Cecily Strong) took to the stage to belt out "It's My Turn Now," a reference to "Maybe This Time" from Cabaret.

The latest episode of Schmigadoon also parodied songs from Jesus Christ Superstar, Promises Promises, Little Shop of Horrors, and more. Check out all of the musical theatre references in the new season of Schmigadoon here.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" finds Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Watch the new performance here:



