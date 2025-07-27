Video: Watch CBS News Interview, THE WIZARD OF OZ Film at the Las Vegas Sphere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CBS News talks about how the beloved 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz is taking on a new form inside the Las Vegas Sphere, where it’s being shown in a way audiences have never experienced before. This reimagined presentation stretches across a massive, immersive screen that wraps viewers in 160,000 square feet of vivid, high-resolution visuals.

Ben Mankiewicz, of Turner Classic Movies, explains how the new technology has been used to amplify the magic of the original. Rather than altering the core of the story, the Sphere’s production enhances it—expanding musical numbers, deepening the visual landscape, and blending cinematic tradition with the possibilities of modern digital design. The experience is part tribute, part transformation, allowing a familiar film to be seen with fresh eyes.

Adding a personal touch to the segment, Judy Garland’s daughter, Lorna Luft, shares her perspective on this bold reinterpretation. She reflects on her mother’s enduring legacy and imagines how Garland—whose portrayal of Dorothy remains iconic—might have marveled at this larger-than-life tribute. “My mother would have been blown away by this," Loft says.

As the classic film continues to resonate across generations, this immersive staging offers both a celebration of its history and a glimpse into the future of storytelling. To see more, watch the full video.