Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Brandy Clark's self-titled album was released yesterday, Friday, May 19th.

Shucked
Last night, Shucked, Broadway's homegrown hit musical comedy nominated for nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, celebrated the release of Brandy Clark's new self-titled album. Clark, who is nominated for a Tony Award for Best Score with collaborator Shane McAnally, took the stage of the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) and led the cast in a special curtain call.

Watch video from the performance below!

Brandy Clark, was released yesterday to critical acclaim. Produced by nine-time Grammy Award® winner Brandi Carlile, Clark has been hailed by NPR Music as "a storyteller of the highest caliber" and "bucking trends and returning to form, Brandy Clark is a beautiful reminder of the potential that comes with opening up." The New Yorker said, "No one is writing better country songs than Brandy Clark," and Variety called her "one of the great singer-songwriters of our day."

With a book by 2023 Tony Award nominee Robert Horn, music and lyrics by 2023 Tony Award nominees Clark and McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Shucked also stars the award-winning ensemble of (in alphabetical order) Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Theatre World Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Caroline Innerbichler, and Theatre World Award winner Ashley D. Kelley.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano/Gary Gersh, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard Smith, Silvia Schmid, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, James L. Nederlander, EST/Emily Tisch, Sony Music Entertainment, DudaAllen, David W. Busch, Karen Fairchild, Horipro Inc., Gordon-Helfner, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, Jimi Westbrook, and ZKM Media.

The Shucked - Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms with the CD being released on Friday, June 5 and available for preorder HERE. The album is produced by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, and the show's composers Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark.





