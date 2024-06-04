Video: Watch All New Trailer For Reimagined SHREK THE MUSICAL Non-Equity Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out a new trailer for the reimagined non-equity tour of SHREK THE MUSICAL, which reunited the show's original writers to revisit the material.

Kimberly Akimbo Tony Award-winning duo Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (book) have re-visited their first collaboration to deliver a more intimate and engaging experience. With all-new original direction and choreography by Danny Mefford (Choreographer, Dear Evan Hansen), this reimagined production of SHREK THE MUSICAL brings the show back to its roots - giving it a new kind of love emphasizing the importance of loving ourselves and one another.

Based on the hit DreamWorks animated film, SHREK THE MUSICAL is a hilarious fairy tale adventure with a cast of vibrant characters and a ‘shrek-tacular’ score that’s perfect for the young and the young-at-heart! Our unlikely hero finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and the feisty Princess Fiona who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand...and his name is Shrek. It’s not easy being green, but this irreverently fun musical proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre!

The tour cast features Nicholas Hambruch (Shrek), Cecily Dionne Davis (Fiona), Naphtali Yaakov Curry (Donkey), Timmy Lewis (Lord Farquaad), Jamir Brown (Pinocchio), Tori Kocher (Dragon), Kelly Prendergast (Gingy/US Fiona), Hope Schafer (Mama Ogre/Wicked Witch/Blue Bird), Riley Joseph Johnston (Pig/Knight/2nd Shrek US), Katherine Ellen Paladichuk (Teen Fiona/Peter Pan), Sage Jepson (Wolf/Shrek US), Cynthia Ana Rivera (Mama Bear/ Dragon US), Carson Zoch (Pig/Pinocchio Cover), Demetrio Alomar (Papa Ogre/Papa Bear), Ally Choe (Young Fiona/Ugly Duckling/Gingy US), Leon Ray (Pig), Casey Lamont (Female Swing), and John Cardenas (Male Swing). Harrison Roth is music director.

SHREK THE MUSICAL features scenic design by Steven Kemp, sound design by Ben Selke, Puppet Design by Camille Labarre, and Props by Cam Upton, orchestrations by John Clancy, tour music supervision by Chris Fenwick, and casting by Wojcik Casting Team. The executive producer for the tour is Dani Davis.

The original SHREK THE MUSICAL opened on Broadway on December 14, 2008, running for 441 performances and 37 previews. The musical received eight Tony Award nominations, winning one.