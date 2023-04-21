Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch ANASTASIA's Willem Butler Sing 'My Petersburg'

Anastasia is performing in Pueblo, CO; Santa Barbara, CA; Reno, NV and more.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Willem Butler and Sonia Yung-Hsaun from Anastasia the Musical on tour performed "My Petersburg" from the conductor's dressing room in the Winspear Opera House!

Watch below!

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright the late Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by the Tony Award® -winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony Award®-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Original Choreographer), Bill Burns (Choreographer), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Jeremy Lyons (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), and casting by Jason Styres.

This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA began performances on Broadway in March 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

The show played to sold out audiences on Broadway for more than 3 years before expanding it's global "Fanastasia" community with productions on tour across North America and in Japan, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. Globally, the show has been performed more than 2,500 times and sold 3.4 million tickets. Additionally, the show has garnered more than 15 major international awards, including Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and Best New Musical in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

The original Broadway cast recording has been streamed more than 150 million times, and is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award®-nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as "In My Dreams," "Still" and "My Petersburg."

The tour of ANASTASIA is produced by NETworks Presentations.






Related Stories
Review: ANASTASIA is a Journey to the Past That Thrives in the Present Photo
Review: ANASTASIA is a Journey to the Past That Thrives in the Present
One of Broadway’s newest musicals, ANASTASIA, has arrived in Vancouver! Being the 3rd musical to come to Vancouver this year with Broadway Across Canada, ANASTASIA has proven itself to be the best one yet.
Review: ANASTASIA at Capital One Hall Photo
Review: ANASTASIA at Capital One Hall
I highly recommend going to see this production for its last couple performances at Capital One Hall, or try to catch a performance in another city that the tour will be visiting.
Review: Have You Heard? ANASTASIA Brings Indy Audiences to Their Feet Photo
Review: Have You Heard? ANASTASIA Brings Indy Audiences to Their Feet
The rumors are true: ANASTASIA has finally made its way to Indianapolis. You may be thinking it’s just another movie turned musical, but there are new twists and turns to this rendition of the beloved animated film. There’s the romance, the legend of Anastasia, the glittering costumes and crowns, but there’s also battles with personal principles and a sense of national pride that leaves people emotionally and morally torn. In short, it has it all.
Interview: Chatting with ANASTASIA On Tour Star Willem Butler Photo
Interview: Chatting with ANASTASIA On Tour Star Willem Butler
Have you heard? There’s a rumor that ANASTASIA is about to hit the stage in Indianapolis! The anticipation is growing, and we were lucky enough to get an interview with Willem Butler who stars as Dmitry. He gave us some insight into the production and why this musical adaptation is the perfect way to kick off this season of Broadway in Indianapolis.

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Anastasia Romanov Hoodie

Anastasia Romanov Hoodie

Anastasia Custom Tiara

Anastasia Custom Tiara

Anastasia Journey to the Past Socks

Anastasia Journey to the Past Socks

Anastasia Decal Stickers

Anastasia Decal Stickers




More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Jessica Vosk, George Abud, Darren Criss & More at Atlantic Theater Company's 2023 GalaPhotos: See Jessica Vosk, George Abud, Darren Criss & More at Atlantic Theater Company's 2023 Gala
April 21, 2023

Check out photos from Atlantic Theater Company's 2023 gala!
STRANGER SINGS!, THE PARODY MUSICAL to Conclude Off-Broadway Run MaySTRANGER SINGS!, THE PARODY MUSICAL to Conclude Off-Broadway Run May
April 21, 2023

Audiences have just two more weeks to see Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Photo: Ariana DeBose Visits LIFE OF PI on BroadwayPhoto: Ariana DeBose Visits LIFE OF PI on Broadway
April 21, 2023

Check out a photo of Ariana DeBose visiting Life of Pi on Broadway!
Video: Watch ANASTASIA's Willem Butler Sing 'My Petersburg'Video: Watch ANASTASIA's Willem Butler Sing 'My Petersburg'
April 21, 2023

Watch Anastasia's Willem Butler perform a dressing room concert of 'My Petersburg!'
Pearl Cleage, Dale R. Shields & The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City Receive Paul Robeson AwardsPearl Cleage, Dale R. Shields & The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City Receive Paul Robeson Awards
April 21, 2023

The Paul Robeson Award will be bestowed on Dale R. Shields for 2021, Pearl Cleage for 2022 and The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City for 2023.
share