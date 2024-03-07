Video: Watch ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US Come to HBO With New Teaser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HBO will debut comedian Alex Edelman’s solo show Alex Edelman: JUST FOR US this April, following its critically acclaimed Broadway run.

Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers the special was taped in front of a live audience on Tuesday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 16 at the Hudson Theatre in New York.

“You know, when I was in high school, I saw John Updike give a talk and he said ‘if you’re lucky, the work that you write might at some point find itself in conversation with the times in which you live.’ And, well, call me Mr. Lucky,” says Alex Edelman, star and executive producer.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night and Specials, says: “Alex is a truly brilliant writer and storyteller. JUST FOR US is a thought-provoking and powerful show that stays with you long after you see it, and we’re thrilled to bring it to our audience.”

About Alex Edelman: JUST FOR US

After an acclaimed, extended run on Broadway, comedian Alex Edelman brings his solo show JUST FOR US to HBO in an all-new comedy special. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic threats pointed in his direction online, Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, timely, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise JUST FOR US.

About Alex Edelman

Edelman is a comedian and writer whose Orthodox Jewish upbringing has informed critically and commercially acclaimed work for the stage and screen. He has three prior award-winning, sell-out shows in London’s West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of “Saturday Night Seder,” a star-studded 70-minute YouTube special that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund.



Credits: Performed and executive produced by Alex Edelman; directed and executive produced by Alex Timbers; executive produced by Mike Birbiglia; and executive produced by Above Average’s Marc Lieberman and Ally Engelberg.