Survival Jobs
Video: WICKED's Dan Micciche Dishes On How He Transitioned From Broadway Actor to Broadway Conductor

Dan also shares the importance of ‘preparation meets opportunity’ in Episode 61 of Survival Jobs: A Podcast.

Jan. 28, 2023  

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the incredibly talented, funny and charismatic musical director and conductor, Dan Micciche, who shares how he transitioned from working as an actor in the Broadway musical Chicago to the musical director of one of the most iconic shows in Broadway history! Dan also gives us an inside glimpse of the day in the life of a musical director on Broadway.

Before closing out the episode with a hilarious game of "Liza with a 'Z' Trivia", Dan shares the importance of creating 'preparation meets opportunity' when you're a working artist.

Episode 61 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss past guest April Matthis and her work in August Wilson's The Piano Lesson which is currently playing at the Barrymore Theatre until Sunday, January 29, 2023. The audio can be found here on Broadway World and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.



