Video: Tony-Winning Producer Carl Moellenberg Opens Up About His Spiritual Journey to Broadway

Broadway and Spirituality as a Path to Survival is now available where books are sold.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Video: Tony-Winning Producer Carl Moellenberg Opens Up About His Spiritual Journey to Broadway Carl Moellenberg has a story to tell. The Tony Award-winning producer's new memoir, Broadway and Spirituality as a Path to Survival, was recently released by Imagine and Wonder and is now available to purchase.

Moellenberg's story is one of overcoming enormous obstacles and changing course to find his passion and true self to live joyously as a long-term survivor. It is a journey of many transformations: from Midwestern boy most interested in music to a fast-paced Wall Street career; from investment banking to becoming a 13-time Tony Award-winner on Broadway; from overcoming several death-defying crises by finding healing, inspiration from a higher-being and deeper spirituality. Moellenberg hopes his story will inspire others who face seemingly overwhelming obstacles to find their passion, reason to live, and to find love.

"For many years, I've had wonderful friends who were constantly prodding me to write a story about my life. I don't view anything about myself as extraordinary. I also know so many people are dealing with debilitating health issues, as I have been for over 40 years," he explained. "My friends believe I might be able to provide inspiration to others by sharing my personal journey. These experiences have created the person I am today. This is my life story-one of resilience, transformation, perseverance, surviving, adapting, healing, spirituality, love, faith, finding my passion and realizing dreams. It is a story about facing daunting obstacles head on and not losing hope."

Watch below as he chats with Richard Ridge about the new book from the Rosevale Cocktail Room at CIVILIAN.





Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge." His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Gro...


