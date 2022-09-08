Video: Tom Hanks Reveals His Go-To Showtune and More on the PINOCCHIO Red Carpet

On the red carpet for Pinocchio, Tom Hanks talked about his go-to showtune, Luke Evans revealed that he wants to perform on stage, and more.

"I just need to find a window in my schedule, and I'm doing it," Evans said of his aspirations to take tot he Broadway stage. "I am desperate to go on stage."

Then, Tom Hanks was asked what his go-to showtune would be, revealing that it's "I Cain't Say No" from Oklahoma!

Hanks' wife, singer and actor Rita Wilson also teased her upcoming album during the red carpet interview.

Pinocchio debuts today, September 8, on Disney+ in celebration of Disney+ Day. Among those in attendance at the event, sponsored in part by Verizon, were stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, along with Director/Writer/Producer Robert Zemeckis, Writer/Producer Chris Weitz, Producer Andrew Miano, Executive Producers Jack Rapke and Jacqueline Levine, and Composers Alan Silvestri (Score and Original Songs) and Glen Ballard (Original Songs).

Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio's guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana and Jaquita Ta'Le as her marionette Sabina, Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

In addition to beloved songs from the original animated classic, including "When You Wish Upon a Star" performed by Cynthia Erivo, the film features new original songs composed by Academy Award® nominees Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard ("The Polar Express"). The soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available on Sept. 8 and is available for Pre-Save/Pre-Add https://presave.umusic.com/pinocchio-presave