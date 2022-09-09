Video: The Sanderson Sisters Return In New HOCUS POCUS 2 Trailer

Disney's original live-action comedy "Hocus Pocus 2" is set to debut on September 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+ as a part of the streaming service's Hallowstream celebration.

Check out the new trailer for the haunting sequel to the Halloween classic for a new look at Bette Midler ("The First Wives Club," "Beaches"), Sarah Jessica Parker ("Sex and the City," "Divorce"), and Kathy Najimy ("Sister Act," "Younger") as the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters.

This Halloween season, the Sanderson Sisters fly again. ?#HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/2EbljYyspD - Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 9, 2022

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.

"Hocus Pocus 2" also stars Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War"), Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), with Tony Hale ("Veep") and Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso").

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal"), produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise), David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky"), and Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray") serving as executive producers.

Check out the film's poster here: