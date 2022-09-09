Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: The Sanderson Sisters Return In New HOCUS POCUS 2 Trailer

Disney's original live-action comedy "Hocus Pocus 2" is set to debut on September 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Disney's original live-action comedy "Hocus Pocus 2" is set to debut on September 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+ as a part of the streaming service's Hallowstream celebration.

Check out the new trailer for the haunting sequel to the Halloween classic for a new look at Bette Midler ("The First Wives Club," "Beaches"), Sarah Jessica Parker ("Sex and the City," "Divorce"), and Kathy Najimy ("Sister Act," "Younger") as the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters.

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.

"Hocus Pocus 2" also stars Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War"), Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), with Tony Hale ("Veep") and Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso").

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal"), produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise), David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky"), and Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray") serving as executive producers.

Check out the film's poster here:

Video: The Sanderson Sisters Return In New HOCUS POCUS 2 Trailer

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Aaron Lazar, Christiane Noll, Sarah Beth Pfeifer & More to Star in FUN HOME at TheaterWorks HartfordAaron Lazar, Christiane Noll, Sarah Beth Pfeifer & More to Star in FUN HOME at TheaterWorks Hartford
September 9, 2022

TheaterWorks Hartford will open its 2022-2023 season with Fun Home. The cast for Fun Home includes Broadway veterans Aaron Lazar as Bruce, Christiane Noll as Helen, and Sarah Beth Pfeifer.
Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colon & More to Star in BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY on BroadwayVictor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colon & More to Star in BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY on Broadway
September 9, 2022

Second Stage Theater has announced casting for the Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, directed by Austin Pendleton. The production will star Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colon and more.
Sophia Anne Caruso & Lea Salonga to Lead Workshop of New Frank Wildhorn Musical THE SONG OF BERNADETTESophia Anne Caruso & Lea Salonga to Lead Workshop of New Frank Wildhorn Musical THE SONG OF BERNADETTE
September 9, 2022

The new Frank Wildhorn musical, The Song of Bernadette, will begin a New York City workshop this week. The workshop stars Sophia Anne Caruso and Lea Salonga.
Mykal Kilgore to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage This MonthMykal Kilgore to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage This Month
September 9, 2022

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Mykal Kilgore on Sunday, September 25 at 7:00 PM. Kilgore will perform original selections from his acclaimed debut album, A Man Born Black, in addition to his latest single “The Man in the Barbershop.”
Cast Announced for TIANANMEN: A NEW MUSICAL Reading in New York CityCast Announced for TIANANMEN: A NEW MUSICAL Reading in New York City
September 9, 2022

The new musical Tiananmen, which will premiere in 2023 just ahead of an upcoming industry-staged reading September 20th, 2022, announced the New York cast as well as a major addition to its creative team.