Video: The Lady of the Lake Returns! Leslie Rodriguez Krtizer's Full Joe's Pub Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Lady of the Lake has returned! Earlier this week, Tony nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer brought back her delusionally delightful Spamalot character back to the stage.

Kritzer returned to her old stomping grounds with a brand new comedy pop-up show, fresh from the critically acclaimed revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot. The award-winning comedian has been a fixture on Broadway (Beetlejuice, Legally Blonde, Something Rotten) and TV (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hazbin Hotel, New Amsterdam, Vinyl, Difficult People, Younger). Now, after years of madcap musical comedy creations on the Joe’s Pub stage, Kritzer has resurrected her latest character in an evening of sheer theatrical insanity.

You can watch the full, wonderfully unhinged, show, featuring songs by Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, Adele, and more here.