Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KID CRITICS
Click Here for More on KID CRITICS

Video: The Kid Critics Get Swept Away By THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS

What did our Kid Critics think of The Wind in the Willows on BroadwayHD? Find out!

Mar. 05, 2023  

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics is back for a new season! It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Evangeline (9), Lennon (8), and Tess (8), who recently checked out The Wind in the Willows, which is now available to stream on BroadwayHD. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out below!

To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.





Related Stories
Video: The Kid Critics Cant Stop Their Feelings for & JULIET Photo
Video: The Kid Critics Can't Stop Their Feelings for & JULIET
BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics got & Juliet on Broadway and they are telling us what they thought in this video!
Video: The Kid Critics Experience the Miracle of MATILDA THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: The Kid Critics Experience the Miracle of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics got an early peek at Matilda The Musical and they are telling us what they thought in this video!
Video: Kid Critics Tell You How to Get to SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: Kid Critics Tell You How to Get to SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL
BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics is back for a new season! It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! What did our Kid Critics think of Sesame Street: The Musical? Find out here!
BroadwayWorld Is Casting New Kid Critics! Photo
BroadwayWorld Is Casting New Kid Critics!
BroadwayWorld is looking for a theatre-loving kid (age 6-11), who lives in the New York City area, and has lots of things to say about Broadway. If you know a kid with a lot of personality, who'd be perfect for the job, submit a 1-5 minute video of them talking about something having to do with theatre- a recent production they saw, a favorite show, cast album, film adaptation, or any Broadway-related topic that interests them.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: The Kid Critics Get Swept Away By THE WIND IN THE WILLOWSVideo: The Kid Critics Get Swept Away By THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS
March 5, 2023

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics watched The Wind in the Willows, which is now available to stream on BroadwayHD, and they are telling us what they thought in this video!
Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE COMEDY OF ERRORS At Chicago Shakespeare TheaterPhotos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE COMEDY OF ERRORS At Chicago Shakespeare Theater
March 3, 2023

In her final production as Chicago Shakespeare Theater artistic director, Barbara Gaines stages Shakespeare’s riotous The Comedy of Errors, imprinting her legacy of inventive and captivating interpretations of the Bard’s work for today’s audiences. Go inisde reheartsals with newly released photos and video of the company in action!
Video: First Look at the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Performing 'Dancin' Man'Video: First Look at the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Performing 'Dancin' Man'
March 3, 2023

Last night, March 2, Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’ returned to Broadway! To commemorate the first performance, the production has released a never-before-seen short film of the musical number, 'Dancin’ Man.' Check out the video here!
Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICALPhotos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL
March 2, 2023

 Rehearsal images and new video content has been released for the world premiere of BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL, ahead of the production’s first preview on 25 March at Southwark Playhouse Elephant.
Photos/Video: The UK Cast of WINNIE THE POOH Visits Hundred Acre WoodPhotos/Video: The UK Cast of WINNIE THE POOH Visits Hundred Acre Wood
March 2, 2023

Last week, the cast of  Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation went on a trip to Hundred Acre Wood and visited Pooh Corner, Poohsticks Bridge and Ashford Park Hotel.  Check out photos and video footage from the day here!
share